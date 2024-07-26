Inside Iulia Vantur's birthday: Salman Khan kisses Himesh Reshammiya, hugs Mika Singh as he hosts bash for rumoured GF

Actor Salman Khan hosted a birthday party for his rumoured girlfriend, singer Iulia Vantur, at his home in Mumbai. Many industry celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, singer Mika Singh, music composers Sajid and Himesh Reshammiya, attended the bash. Several of them also shared pictures on Instagram from the party. (Also Read | Salman Khan celebrates rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday with his entire family. See pics) Salman Khan invited many celebs to rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday.

Mika Singh shares pics from party

Mika Singh shared an Instagram Reel, in which Salman rested his face next to his and also hugged him. He also clicked selfies with Iulia Vantur and other guests at the party. Sharing the clip, Mika wrote, "What a wonderful and cozy get-together at @beingsalmankhan ’s place to celebrate @vanturiulia ’s birthday! Happy birthday, dear @vanturiulia!"

He added, "May God bless you with abundant happiness, success, and good health. @beingsalmankhan, thank you so much for the amazing time. This hug felt like true brotherhood. The hit machine @realhimesh and @thesajidwajid bhai."

Himesh gets a kiss from Salman

Himesh Reshammiya also shared a video on Instagram giving glimpses from inside the bash. Salman gave a peck on his cheek and also posed for a selfie, as seen in the video. He also smiled and posed for pictures with the other guests.

Sharing the video, Himesh wrote, "Historic memorable lovely evening with bhai (red heart emojis) @beingsalmankhan and family and friends @mikasingh @thesajidwajid @arjunkanungo @shekharravjiani @palakmuchhal3 @palash_muchhal and birthday girl @vanturiulia, lots of love and good wishes always cheers."

Salman also kisses Sajid

Sajid, too, shared photos on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Salman was seen giving a kiss on his cheek. Sharing the photos, Sajid captioned the post, "God bless you my friend @vanturiulia wishing you very happy birthday keep shining brighter my star @beingsalmankhan."

Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri also shared a picture featuring Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan and other members of Salman's family and their close friends.

About Iulia and Salman

Iulia is rumoured to be dating Salman for sometime. She is often seen at his family gatherings. Iulia has also collaborated with him on the professional front like singing the song Jag Ghoomeya from his film Sultan. She has also sung Seeti Maar from Radhe.