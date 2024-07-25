Salman Khan celebrates rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday with his entire family. See pics

Inside Iulia Vantur's birthday party

The Romanian actor-singer reshared the group picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love you." She wore a metallic dress for her birthday party.

Iulia Vantur with Salman Khan and his family on her birthday.

More inside photos and videos of the birthday girl were shared by singer Mika Singh and other guests from the party that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful Iulia Vantur. God bless you with lots of happiness and success," wrote Mika on Instagram Stories alongside a video of himself with the actor from the party.

Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya along with wife-actor Sonia Kapur posed with Mika and the birthday girl in another inside photo from the night. Mika wrote, “Thank you for a wonderful party.”

On pros and cons of being in Salman's shadow

The Romanian singer-actor is often spotted at rumoured boyfriend Salman's parties, which are attended by his close friends and family. She has not yet confirmed her relationship with the Bollywood actor, but has often spoken about him in interviews.

Iulia, who is rumoured to be dating Salman since many years, opened up about the pros and cons of being associated with the actor in a 2022 interview. Iulia and Guru Randhawa's song Main Chala was released in 2022 and in the song's video, Salman was seen romancing actor Pragya Jaiswal.

Iulia told ETimes at the time, “It is an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman. He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much. I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don't know me so well here and I think it is important to do that.”

Talking about making a mark of her own, despite being associated with Salman, she had said, "You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. And as I said, his input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person."