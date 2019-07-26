Did Salman Khan give rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur a diamond ring on her birthday?

Actor Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year older on Wednesday, and the grapevine is that the Bharat star has gifted Iulia a diamond ring. The reports also state that it was Salman’s mother Salma Khan who suggested him to give Iulia a piece of jewellery on her birthday.

Salman and Iulia, a Romanian actor-singer, have never confirmed their relationship but they have often been spotted together. She has also sung a song from Salman’s film Race 3.

Iulia recently took to Instagram to share her experience with fans after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bali, where she was vacationing. She shared a string of videos of herself and captioned it: “Wake up to life! Today I’ve got a very shaky ‘alarm’ in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were ‘shaking’ my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith.” She said she knew that nothing bad is going happen to her.

“Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much! So, enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like ‘nothing’ happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today,” she added.

Iulia will be seen in Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala in which, she will play the role of a disciple of Lord Krishna. It will be directed by Prem R Soni. Salman, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. His last film, Bharat, was a box office hit.

