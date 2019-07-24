Salman Khan says no woman has ever proposed marriage to him: ‘I feel sad I haven’t been approached’

Actor Salman Khan in a wide-ranging interview has said that he has never been approached for marriage. The actor, famous for being a bachelor, had previously claimed to be a virgin as well.

Speaking to Filmfare, Salman said that despite a scene in his recent film Bharat--in which Katrina Kaif’s character proposes to him--it hasn’t happened in real life. “No, so far it’s never happened,” he said. “Because I don’t do candle light dinners. I can’t see what I’m eating in candle light. But I do feel sad that I haven’t been approached yet.”

The actor has long been rumoured to be dating singer Iulia Vantur, who is often spotted in public with him. He was previously in a relationship with Katrina. He was engaged to actor Sangeeta Bijlani.

He said in the same interview that Katrina was his first choice for Bharat, but that actor Priyanka Chopra contacted the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar, and co-producer and Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri, to be a part of the film. But ‘five days before’ the shooting was supposed to begin, Priyanka backed out, because she was going to get married to American singer Nick Jonas.

Salman repeated a story he’s told earlier, and said, “Priyanka took this call five days before our schedule was to start. She came home and told me she was getting married. I said we’d adjust those three-four days. She said she had to get the clothes ready. I said the designer would take care of that. Then she said she doesn’t know the actual dates.” In the end, Salman said, “She got what she wanted. Katrina got what she wanted.”

Bharat garnered mixed reviews, but in typical Salman fashion, made over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. The actor will next be seen in Dabanng 3, a prequel to his hit action series.

