Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur survives earthquake in Bali, says ‘deep inside I feel more alive today’. Watch

Singer-actor Iulia Vantur, rumoured to be dating actor Salman Khan, survived a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in faraway Bali, where she is currently stationed for an assignment. The singer took to Instagram to share her experience.

Putting up a post on Instagram, she wrote: “Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were “shaking” my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita.”

In the video with the post, she is out with her team as they head to a waterfall, Kanto Lampo, in the picturesque island. Iulia is working on a film called Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kala. She is a constant fixure in all Salman Khan parties and was recently spotted at a birthday bash, thrown by the Bharat actor for his former girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani.

