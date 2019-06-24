Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur attend Arbaaz Khan’s bash at his new residence. See pics

Actor Arbaaz Khan hosted a family get-together on Sunday and invited all his near and dear ones to the do. All from Salman Khan to Aayush Sharma made it to the party.

While Salman Khan reached Arbaaz’s house in a white T-shirt and distressed black jeans, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the bash in a black ensemble.

Salman’s brother Sohail Khan was also spotted with his sons Yohan and Nirvaan at Arbaaz’s residence. His sisters Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil were spotted too.

Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan at Arbaaz Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arpita Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil at Arbaaz Khan’s residence ( Varinder Chawla )

Sohail Khan with sons Yohaan and Nirvaan and Aayush Sharma with son Ahil at Arbaaz Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan at Arbaaz Khan’s residence on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arbaaz has been in relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani post his divorce with former reality show judge Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika have a teenage son together, Arhaan. Arbaaz recently hosted an online chat show, Pinch. He will now return as Salman’s step-brother Makkhi Pandey in Dabangg 3.

Arbaaz has been in relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani post his divorce with reality show judge Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika have a teenage son together, Arhaan. Arbaaz recently hosted an online chat show, Pinch. He will now return as Salman’s step-brother Makkhi Pandey in Dabangg 3.

Salman has been sharing funny family videos on his Instagram handle since the last few days and shared pics and videos of fun time with his nephews.

Also read: Even before someone can make fun of Salman Khan, he starts cracking jokes on himself, says Archana Puran Singh

While he can be seen playing a popular game with Arhaan in one of the videos, he is seen goofing around with Nirvaan in another. He also shared a video of him and Ahil embracing each other.

Salman just saw the release of his film Bharat, which has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Besides Dabangg 3, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 18:20 IST