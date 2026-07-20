Photo studio owner held for hiding camera in changing room in Hisar

A photo studio owner was arrested in Hisar after a 22-year-old girl student allegedly discovered a hidden camera installed inside the wall of a changing room during a modelling photoshoot, police said on Sunday. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 77 (voyeurism), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Prateek, is a owner of Studio Cinemagic on Nirankari Bhawan Road.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that she was approached by the studio through Instagram on June 4 with an offer for a modelling collaboration. She was invited for a photoshoot on Friday and reached the studio along with a friend.

The studio owner allegedly handed her a set of dresses and asked her to change in a designated changing room. While changing, the student noticed a suspicious hole in the wall and called her friend inside and after closer inspection, the two allegedly found a hidden camera concealed inside the wall.

The complainant alleged that when they tried to remove the device, the studio owner attempted to snatch it from them. The two women managed to leave the studio and immediately alerted the police.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 77 (voyeurism), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Police officials said that the accused was arrested and produced before a local court. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any recordings were made and if similar incidents had occurred earlier.