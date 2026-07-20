Spice of Life: Last drive: Farewell to a faithful friend

There are moments in life when even lifeless objects seem to acquire a heartbeat of their own. Recently, I experienced one such moment while exchanging our old car for a new one at a dealership. On paper, it was a routine transaction—financially sensible, mechanically practical, and entirely expected. Yet, what unfolded that afternoon transcended a mere commercial exchange. The car had been with our family for over a decade. Registered in my wife’s name and driven almost exclusively by her, it had been a constant companion through a significant chapter of her professional career. (Representational image)

The car had been with our family for over a decade. Registered in my wife’s name and driven almost exclusively by her, it had been a constant companion through a significant chapter of her professional career. It carried us to weddings, family celebrations, vacations, and hurried hospital visits. Like many enduring relationships, its presence became so familiar that we rarely noticed it—until the day we had to say goodbye.

Before heading to the dealership, an unexpected moment unfolded. Assuming we were driving straight there, I was surprised when my wife suddenly turned the car towards a nearby gurdwara. It was a gentle departure from convention. As a matter of faith, people ordinarily take a newly acquired vehicle to a gurdwara to seek blessings. We found ourselves there for quite the opposite reason—to offer a prayer of gratitude for an old and faithful traveller that had accompanied us through moments of joy and periods of anxiety alike.

Only thereafter did we turn towards the dealership. The drive was marked by a silence that neither of us wished to disturb. After a long pause, my wife spoke softly. “This is probably my last drive in this car.” Then, almost as if addressing an old friend, she added, “You have been the best companion.”

I looked at her and replied, “Yes, we shall miss you.” What made the farewell even more poignant was that the car was still in excellent condition. We were not replacing it because it had become unreliable; we were simply moving on while it still had many years of service left.

At the dealership, before the formal handover, we began emptying the car. What started as a routine exercise soon became a journey through years of accumulated memories. From hidden corners emerged a forgotten hair clip, a spare comb, old toll receipts, loose coins, a pen long thought lost, a forlorn face mask, a half-used bottle of sanitiser—silent reminders of the Covid years—and a packet of medicines.

While checking the boot one final time, my wife found a carry bag containing a pair of slippers that she invariably kept for visits to busy markets. Their unexpected appearance brought a faint smile to her face. To an outsider, these were insignificant belongings. To us, they were souvenirs of moments time had carefully preserved.

As the last few items were removed, the car no longer appeared to be a machine awaiting transfer to a new owner. It seemed a silent keeper of family memories. In that fleeting moment, we realised that we were not merely parting with an automobile; we were bidding farewell to a chapter of our lives.

Then came the final act. The keys changed hands. The dealership staff prepared for the customary cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new vehicle. I politely declined. “If there must be a celebration,” I said, “let us first take a photograph with the old car.” That photograph was not about a machine. It was about gratitude.

As we drove home that evening, a new journey had undoubtedly begun. Yet my thoughts remained anchored to the faithful traveller we had just left behind. We had gone to the dealership to exchange a car. What we left behind was a quiet, enduring presence—one that had carried within it countless everyday moments now living only in memory.

The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor and can be contacted at opinder.lamba@gmail.com