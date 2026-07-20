Strengthen revenue grievance redressal system: Saini to DCs

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday reviewed the functioning of the revenue department and took stock of the progress made in the implementation of various digital governance initiatives, land record modernisation projects, and citizen-centric reforms. The CM instructed that every rejected case should clearly mention the reasons for rejection. (HT File)

During the meeting, the Haryana revenue department officials told Saini that over five lakh pending mutation cases out of nearly six lakh have been resolved across the state.

The CM was informed that Aadhaar seeding of revenue records is progressing steadily and that so far over 42.55 lakh records, representing about 25% of the total 1.69 crore records have been linked with Aadhaar.

“This initiative will improve the accuracy of land records, eliminate duplicate entries, strengthen transparency, facilitate quicker service delivery and prevent fraudulent land transactions,” an official spokesperson said, adding that the CM directed officers to ensure that every revenue service is delivered in a transparent, technology-driven and time-bound manner so that people receive hassle-free services without unnecessary delays.

Saini, while reviewing the grievance redressal mechanism, directed officers to make the entire system more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly. He said that applicants whose cases have been rejected should be given a fair opportunity to seek a review if they are not satisfied with the decision.

The CM instructed that every rejected case should clearly mention the reasons for rejection. He further directed officers to conduct random checks of rejected cases to ensure that no eligible applicant is denied benefits due to procedural lapses or incorrect scrutiny. Saini also directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to include tehsildars and other revenue department officers in the weekly samadhan shivirs.

While reviewing the progress of the state’s land record modernisation programme, the CM was informed that over 40.20 crore legacy revenue record images have been digitised.

The spokesperson said that 99% of village maps have been geo-referenced, around 60 lakh tatima maps have been updated and approximately 60% of record of rights have been standardised. Over 99.5% of digitised records have already undergone first-level verification.

Saini directed DCs to ensure that all land record offices must provide adequate facilities to the visitors. He appreciated the work done by Sirsa district in the timely disposal of demarcation cases and advised DCs to study and adopt the best practices implemented by high-performing districts so that similar improvements can be achieved across the state.

Best school mgmt committee to get ₹10L: Saini

Saini on Sunday announced that the best-performing government school management committees (SMCs) at the block level across the state will be awarded ₹10 lakh as an incentive.

The award amount will be utilised for the overall development of the respective schools and the best-performing SMCs will be selected through the newly launched ‘SACH’ portal.

The CM announced that all SMCs will be allowed to spend up to ₹1 lakh on essential and minor works such as repair of drinking water tanks, toilets, boundary walls and other urgent maintenance requirements. He also announced that expenditure up to ₹25 lakh will be permitted after obtaining the approval of the concerned additional deputy commissioner (ADC). Saini also launched the ‘SACH’ portal developed for the evaluation of government schools.