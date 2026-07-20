Ludhiana: Rain leaves newly relaid Giaspura Road flooded

Residents of Giaspura raise concerns over poor drainage and quality of the basic infrastructure after a freshly rebuilt road near Sheetla Mata Mandir was submerged following the recent rainfall in the city. The dilapidated road with potholes and poor drainage in Giaspura , Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The road which was restored only two months ago after pipelines were laid under the ₹1000-crore water supply project has already developed cracks. With no proper outlet for rainwater the entire stretch remains waterlogged after rainfall making it difficult for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and motorists to pass safely.

Residents allege that the accumulated water hides potholes and damaged portions of the road increasing the risk of the accidents.

The situation after rainfall makes the residents concern with muddy water covering a large part of the road and forcing people to walk along the narrow edge to avoid stepping into the water.

Meenu Goswami a resident said that “Every spell of rain leaves this road flooded. We cannot see where the potholes are and there is always a fear that someone will slip or meet with an accident. We expected a better road after such a big project.”

Shweta Kapoor said “The road was rebuilt only recently but cracks have already started appearing. We pay taxes but the quality of work does not reflect that. Roads didn’t even last a year.”

Abhishek Singh said that the “Water has no place to drain so it keeps collecting on the road. During the monsoon the situation becomes even worse making it difficult for children, elderly people and commuters to travel safely.”

Area councillor Rajesh Mishra alleged that the contractor carried out poor-quality work. “Substandard material was used and some parts of the road are still incomplete and construction debris was dumped into the sewerage line affecting drainage. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities no action has been taken. The ground reality is far from satisfactory,” he said.

The member of legislative assembly Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said that “The road work is currently in progress and the remaining work will be completed within a month. And we will also look into all the concerns raised by residents and ensure a permanent solution.”