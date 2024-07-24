Happy birthday Iulia Vantur: 5 lesser known facts about Romanian beauty and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend

Iulia Vantur celebrates her 44th birthday on July 24. The Romanian model, singer, and actor is known for her close friendship with Salman Khan. Although the duo has not spoken much about their camaraderie, gossip mills have alleged that Salman is dating Iulia. A glimpse at lesser known facts about the Romanian actor-singer. (Also read: Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur sings and dances to his songs) A glimpse at lesser-known facts about Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur on her birthday.

Iulia Vantur's acting journey

Iulia was born on July 24, 1980 in Iasi, Romania. She is started her career as a Romanian television presenter and actor. Iulia began her modelling career at the age of 15 and later also became a modelling instructor. She started working as a television presenter when she was 19. The model-actor was also a news presenter of the Romanian TV show Dancing with the Stars alongside Stefan Bianca Jr. Her television debut was with Europe Nova (1999), while her movie debut happened with Bunraku (2008).

Iulia on her success being credited to Salman Khan

Iulia once admitted that she was frustrated when the credit of all her achievements would be linked to Salman. In an interview with Times Now, she said, “At one point I used to get frustrated, you pointed out right. But later on, I understood that it's a blessing and that blessing you've to pay it or return somehow. Good or bad, you've to pay for it. Because I got that kind of support, I had to work harder. I'm here to stay and do good work but honestly I never thought I would do this. In my wildest thoughts, I never thought I would sing in Hindi and live in India. But life got me here. Initially, it was a scary kind of experience because I didn't know what is going to happen. I left my whole career in Romania when I was at the peak of it. But it's been going good over here, and I'm happy about it.”

Iulia Vantur's collaboration with Salman Khan

Iulia did Disha Patani's voiceover for the track Seeti Maar in Salman starrer action-thriller - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Iulia Vantur's relationship with Marius Mago

Iulia was earlier in a relationship with Romanian singer, songwriter, producer and television personality Marius Mago. She has been rumoured to be dating Salman post her breakup with Marius.

Iulia Vantur on conceptualising Salman Khan's documentary

Iulia Vantur also conceptualised the upcoming documentary series - Beyond the Stars based on Salman's life. In an interview with Dubai' one, the actor told, “During the lockdown, I came up with the idea of sharing motivational and inspirational stories to uplift people's spirits. I wanted to feature a well-known figure who embodies resilience and strength, and I chose Salman Khan. His life story is like a roller-coaster, and he has shown that no matter how many times life knocks you down, you can always find the strength to bounce back. I believe his story can motivate and inspire others to persevere and come back stronger, no matter how many setbacks they face.”