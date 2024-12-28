Female K-pop idol unexpectedly tops December rankings, beating Jungkook, G-Dragon, Eun Woo, and others
With a score of 18,825,475, Rosé's success follows a viral collaboration with Bruno Mars. G-Dragon and aespa's Karina rank second and third, respectively.
As 2024 draws to a close with only three days remaining, the latest K-pop idol brand reputation rankings highlight the undeniable dominance of female idols. BLACKPINK's Rosé has claimed the top spot, surpassing all heavyweights of the industry including members of BTS and A-listers like G-Dragon, Cha Eun Woo, and others.
The rankings, according to Soompi, are based on an analysis of consumer engagement, media presence, interactions, and community awareness, with data collected from over 1,700 idols between November 28 and December 28.
Rosé tops December brand reputation rankings
Rosé maintained her top spot on the brand reputation index this month, achieving a score of 18,825,475. This follows the resounding success of her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the viral hit APT, which continues to pick internet interest on video-sharing platforms. Meanwhile, a positivity-negativity analysis on the idol revealed 93.28 percent positive reactions.
Keyword analysis revealed "APT," "Rosé," and "birthday" as the most searched phrases associated with her, while related terms like "participate," "confess," and "record" were also ranked highly, according to BNT News reports.
G-Dragon, Jin, and Karina take top spot in Dec ranking
According to the data, G-Dragon of BIGBANG secured second place on the brand reputation index for December, achieving a score of 6,115,841. Following closely, aespa's Karina ranked third with a score of 5,998,096.
IVE's Jang Won Young placed fourth reaching 5,874,248 a dramatic 10% rise from her November brand ranking. Finally, BTS's Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,252,011.
December individual idol ranking: Top 20
- Rosé from BLACKPINK
- G-Dragon of BIGBANG
- Karina of aespa
- Jang Won Young from IVE
- Jin of BTS
- Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO
- Jungkook of BTS
- Jimin from BTS
- Jennie of BLACKPINK
- An Yu Jin of IVE
- Nayeon from TWICE
- Irene of Red Velvet
- Winter from aespa
- Hoshi of SEVENTEEN
- Joy from Red Velvet
- Jisoo from BLACKPINK
- Wonwoo of SEVENTEEN
- Lisa of BLACKPINK
- Juyeon from THE BOYZ
- RM from BTS
