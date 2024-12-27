Song Joong Ki reveals how wife Katy 'put him in his place' for making his manager wait: ‘Who do you think you are?’

Song Joong Ki, promoting his upcoming film Bogotá: City of the Lost, has been revealing a lot about his married life and new role as a dad. For years, fans have eagerly waited for the star to open up about his British wife and their love story, and now, piece by piece, the K-drama heartthrob is finally giving them a glimpse into his personal life. Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders

But the big reveal came when Song Joong Ki made a rare appearance on the Hello Choi Hwa Jung YouTube channel, where he spilled all the details about his wife and kids!

Song Joong Ki opens up about life in Italy and his wife's influence

On December 26, 2024, the Descendants of the Sun star made his way to the YouTube talk show. During the episode, host Choi Hwa Jung welcomed the actor into her home, cooking for him while they shared a meal. It was during this cozy moment that Song Joong Ki revealed he spends most of his time in Italy when he’s not working, living with his wife in Tuscany, just outside Rome.

"I stay in Itaewon, but I also have a place in Tuscany. My wife has lived in Italy her whole life, so we spend a lot of time there when I'm not working," Song Joong Ki shared.

Song Joong Ki continued to gush about his wife, saying how she deserves to be "bragged about" for her character and warmth. The Vincenzo star got married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders in 2023. The couple has since welcomed two kids. He fondly recalled a moment when his wife scolded him for making his manager wait for 20 minutes, teaching him an important lesson in manners.

"I’m the Korean one, but my wife places even more importance on manners and character than I do," he said. "She reminds me how to be a better person.

Sharing the incident, he revealed, “Once, my manager had something to drop off to me, so he had come over. I ended up making him wait for about 20 minutes because I was somewhere else. After I was done and he left, she sat me down and put me in my place. She said, ‘Who do you think you are to make someone wait?’ So she definitely reminds me of how to be a good person.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM3Qz_aR3_s

Song Joong Ki gives rare insight into kids' life in Italy

The actor also spoke about how his children, especially his son, are growing up in Italy, speaking Italian fluently. "My son is starting to speak in Italian,” he shared, revealing how feeling the pressure to keep up, he is now learning the language himself. “There are times when I don’t understand him. That put a bit of pressure on me, so I’m studying Italian," he admitted. "Meanwhile, my wife is learning Korean and speaks so well! She even tells my mom, ‘Uhmeoni (mother-in-law), come eat.’ It’s not perfect, but it’s adorable!"

Earlier, during a press conference for Bogotá, the actor revealed his wife’s Colombian background. “Actually, my mother-in-law is Colombian,” he shared when asked by interviewers if he was concerned about the movie presenting a one-sided view of Bogotá as a crime hotspot, he reflected on his experience. “Many of my wife's family members live there.”

This personal connection allowed him to see firsthand how the country is striving to overcome its negative image. Bogotá tells the story of Guk Hee (Song Joong-ki), a young man who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, seeking a better life during the IMF crisis. "The Colombia I experienced was vibrant!" he emphasised. "Full of excitement, passion, and amazing food – it was truly delicious." He added, "I saw the people there actively working to move past that stereotypical image."