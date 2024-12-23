Parasite star Choi Woo Shik's new K-drama announced: 2025 SBS rom-com title revealed

Choi Woo Shik has reportedly joined the cast of a new romantic-comedy K-drama coming out in 2025. Actor Choi Woo Shik has reportedly landed his new K-drama gig for 2025.(Instagram )

On December 23, the South Korean heartthrob's fans received an early Christmas gift. K-media outlet Isplus.com revealed that the actor had landed a brand-new gig in a forthcoming SBS drama rom-com slated to release next year. He is expected to take on the protagonist's role in the series titled titled “Marry Me in Space.” The new year's K-drama project will explore the story of a newlywed couple entangled in a fake marriage.

Also read | Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, Gong Yoo, and others snag winning trophies at 2024 Pinggyego Awards; all recipients announced

Although not much is known about the series beyond the basic details, industry creative Lee Ha Na will helm the script-writing duties for the show. She is known for contributing to mid-2000s comedy dramas like Cunning Single Lady and The Time We Were Not in Love.

Choi Woo Shik new K-drama release date

“Marry Me in Space” is scheduled to premiere on SBS sometime in the latter half of 2025. It will assume the Friday-Saturday weekly broadcast slot. Stay tuned for updates.

Choi Woo Shik's filmography + 2025 projects

Since his 2011 drama debut, Choi has demonstrated his versatile acting chops through projects like The Witch: Part 1, Parasite, Our Beloved Summer, Set Me Free, Train to Busan, and more. This year, he won the audiences all over again with his performances in the Netflix series A Killer Paradox, co-starring Son Suk Ku, and the movie Wonderland, sharing the screen with fellow stars Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo and Tang Wei.

Also read | Fire at Nam Joo Hyuk's new K-drama location: Building goes up in flames on ‘East Palace’ set

According to previous casting reports, “Marry Me in Space” won't be his only 2025 project. His MyDramaList profile suggests that he will also lead The Waking and Netflix's Melo Movie, the latter of which will celebrate his on-screen collaboration with Park Bo Young.