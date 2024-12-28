Instagram influencer left with husband’s $33.6M debt after real estate mogul took his own life

Candice Miller, the influencer behind Mama & Tata, is facing a tough road ahead after the shocking suicide of her husband, New York real estate mogul Brandon Miller, in July. Left to pick up the pieces, Candice, 42, is now dealing with the overwhelming weight of Brandon’s $33.6 million debt. Brandon Miller's financial turmoil leaves Candice to handle $33.6 million in debts and settle ongoing legal issues.(photo- X)

Candice Miller left with $33.6M debt after husband’s passing

A recent New York Times report reveals the extent of Brandon Miller's financial distress before his tragic suicide last July. A lender who provided Miller with a $208,000 loan in early June, speaking anonymously, described an emotional encounter where Miller appeared “close to tears” when discussing his financial difficulties.

This lender, who had previously lent Miller $1 million and was repaid most of the sum, initially agreed to the second loan based on Miller's past repayment history. Now, after the mogul reportedly took his own life, his family is left to deal with the financial chaos he secretly left behind.

For the past five months, Candice Miller has been trying to rebuild her life with her daughters in a $10 million beachfront Miami home, while still sorting through the $33.6 million debt Brandon amassed along with lawyers, lenders, and courts. When he died over the Fourth of July weekend at their Hamptons estate, his bank account held just $8,000.

Brandon’s estate carries more than $20 million in unresolved debts, including loans from major banks like UBS and BMO, as well as debts owed to family friends, and American Express.

How did Brandon Miller die?

Brandon Miller died by suicide in July 2024. He poisoned himself in the garage of his family's Hamptons home, NY Times report. Brandon Miller had built a lavish lifestyle with his wife, Candice, sharing glimpses of it on social media and in public appearances.

Following Brandon's death, social media platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and TikTok became rife with speculation. Internet scoured every available photo, post, and public record, piecing together bits of information to understand what had gone wrong in the Miller family's seemingly perfect life.

The Millers' primary asset, their Hamptons home, was burdened with five mortgages totaling nearly $12 million. It was eventually put on the market in August 2023 for $15.5 million.

Although Candice Miller received $15 million from life insurance policies Brandon had taken out before his death, she’s still grappling with the massive debts he left behind and multiple lawsuits. One lawsuit, for instance, claims nearly $5 million in unpaid loans, while another seeks almost $200,000 for unpaid rent on the apartment she shared with Brandon.

After Brandon’s death, Candice revealed to friends that she had never been involved in his business dealings or kept track of their finances. Candice has already agreed to pay $4 million to settle one of her husband's unpaid loans.