All about Candice Miller, high-flying Hamptons socialite who had no idea of husband’s $17 million debt

In January this year, American influencer and socialite Candice Miller extolled the benefits of an $800 ( ₹67,000) weekly facial over plastic surgery. A little over six months later, her husband Brandon Miller, who bankrolled her high-flying lifestyle, died by suicide. Unbeknownst to Candice, Brandon was $17 million in debt. Influencer and socialite Candice Miller(Facebook/Mama & Tata)

According to a report in the New York Times, Brandon Miller died by suicide while his wife and children were on vacation in Italy. In his last email, the New York businessman admitted to his wife that he had lied about their financial position. In fact, the payout from his life insurance policies totalling about $15 million might fall short of his debt.

Here is what we know about Candice Miller:

Candice Miller is the widow of Brandon Miller, the property mogul who took his own life at the age of 43. The couple had two daughters together.

She is a popular internet personality who ran the lifestyle mommy-blog “Mama and Tata” with her sister Jenna Crespi. The Mama and Tata account had roughly 80,000 followers on Instagram. It has now been pulled down.

The influencer documented her luxurious lifestyle on the blog. Her feed was filled with photos from the parties she attended, their opulent homes, $250 private fitness sessions, trips on private planes and more.

Despite all this, the Mama and Tata blog did not generate much revenue, according to the New York Times. Instead, the lavish lifestyle was bankrolled by Brandon’s property business, which was actually not the profitable enterprise he made it out to be.

Candice has earlier spoken about how much she relied on her husband. “On most days, what I really look forward to is arriving home, and sitting for dinners with my husband and my girls, followed by some very yummy snuggles before bedtime, where we all profess our love for one another over and over again,” she told Mini Magazine in 2019.

The couple owned a 5,500-square-foot vacation home in the Hamptons, one of the world’s most upscale and affluent destinations filled with high-end boutiques, trendy restaurants and sprawling estates.

Candice and Brandon Miller were a regular fixture on the Hamptons social circuit. A businessman familiar with the Southampton social scene told The Post, that "a lot of people are renting big houses and going into debt to throw parties in an effort to get into the really rich circles with billionaires like Michael Rubin and Michael Loeb, and the Millers were like that."

“Candice made it harder for Brandon because she was flaunting so much on social media,” he added.

Candice and Brandon knew each other from childhood and dated for a year before tying the knot in 2009. Candice was born and raised in New York City.

Besides running the mommy blog, she worked as the head buyer for Tenet shop in Southampton, according to her website which is now no longer available.

She is also the co-founder of vintage-inspired womenswear brand Black Iris.