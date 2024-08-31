US real estate mogul Brandon Miller, who died by suicide, owed $34mn in debt with just $8,000 in his bank

Brandon Miller, the late real estate tycoon, reportedly had $8,000 in his bank account after amassing $34 million in debt. The millionaire took his own life by suicide at the age of 43. Brandon Miller, the real estate developer borrowed the largest amount of money from a bank in Chicago.(Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Legal records have now exposed the full scope of Miller's financial challenges, which were largely related to the enormous $15.5 million Hamptons mansion, in which he lived with his influential wife, Candice. The husband-wife duo was well-known for showing off their extravagant high-profile lifestyle on social media.

Candice, who gained notoriety online thanks to the popularity of her now-canceled blog “Mama + Tata,” list the Water Mill, New York, property for sale in mid-August, seeking price of $15.5 million.

Miller was found unconscious inside his Porsche Carrera on June 30, when he was vacationing with his family on Italy's Amalfi Coast, at his 8,674-square-foot villa.

A look at Brandon Miller's financial woes

According to The Real Deal report, the financial situation of 43-year-old Brandon Miller was worse than initially believed at the time of his demise.

New revelations suggest that the family was actually living far over their means and was deeply in debt.

A bond petition that Candice submitted to a surrogate's court states that Miller owed approximately $11.5 million, the majority of which came from loans on his Hamptons mansion.

There were four unpaid loans against the family's property, including $800,000 from Titan Capital, a lender who previously sued Candice for failing to make mortgage payments. In addition to this, Miller had taken loans from Stevens Financial Group and UBS and also owed the corporation an additional $2 million on the property, The Real Deal stated.

The real estate developer borrowed the largest amount of money from a bank in Chicago. It was an unsecured $11.3 million loan. He also possessed an additional $6.1 million on an unsecured loan from Donald Jaffe.

Jaffe provided funding for several projects undertaken by Miller and his father, Michael Miller. He filed a lawsuit against Brandon Miller in 2019 due to the outstanding loan balance, but he has not received his money yet.

Miller also owed over $300,000 to American Express and $266,000 to the Brooklyn-based Funding Club, a lender for loan advances.

After Candice listed their Hamptons house, Page Six reported that she was “over New York” and planned to move to Miami with her kids.

Before Miller's suicide, Times said that the couple had sold their Tribeca apartment for $9 million in 2021. They had been residing in an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $47,000 a month.