Joe Biden reveals why he once thought about committing ‘suicide’

US President Joe Biden recently sat down for a candid interview with Howard Stern, where he shared he once considered driving to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jumping off it to “suicide” after his first wife, Neilia Hunter's death. US President Joe Biden speaks on "how the CHIPS and Science Act and his Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and creating jobs," at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum in Syracuse, New York, on April 25, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

While opening up about contemplating suicide, admitting, “I used to sit there and think to myself, I think I'll take out a bottle of Scotch,” and added, “I actually thought about you know, you don't have to be crazy to commit suicide. If you've been at the top of a mountain you think it's never going to be there again.”

“I was going to just drink [scotch] and get drunk…[For] just a brief moment, I thought maybe I’d go to [the] Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump, but I had two kids,” he shared.

“You don’t have to be nuts to commit suicide.”

Biden quipped, once ‘lovely women’ sent him racy photos

While bantering with Stern, the President hilariously quipped once “lovely women” dropped him some “very salacious pictures” over email when he was just a young and unmarried senator.

He humorously noted, “A lot of lovely women — but women would send very salacious pictures and I’d just give them to the Secret Service. I thought somebody would think I was…”

Now the question is, why the Secret Service? Their main interest lies with the presidents of the United States only, not for a senator and, of course, not over some softcore porn.

Biden served as an unmarried senator from 1973 to 1977.

Biden shared some colourful insights about his relationship with his first wife, Neilia Hunter, revealing that he told he, “I think I’m gonna marry you,” before they “had been to bed with”.

However, their marriage was cut short by Hunter's death in a car accident in 1972.

The interview wasn't without its mix-ups with facts (as he always does), as Biden mistakenly referred to the upcoming event he was preparing for as the Gridiron Club's annual dinner when, in fact, he had already attended that event the previous month. The best bet is he refer to the White House Correspondents' Dinner instead.

Biden said, “I’m going to the Gridiron dinner on Saturday … and the serious thing I’m going to say at the Gridiron dinner … is the free press isn’t speaking up as much as it used to.”

“I think some of them are worried about attacking [former President Donald Trump].”

Biden went nostalgic

The 46th US President also recounted a “true story” of his involvement in civil rights protests, claiming he was once “got arrested standing on the porch with a black family”

The 81-year-old president touched on his experience as a young lawyer, mentioning he worked on “a couple of murder cases” and his time as a lifeguard in Delaware, where he saved lives “half a dozen times”, acknowledging “it’s not like it’s so heroic.”

Stern exclaimed, “What a crazy career you’ve had!”

Biden shared childhood memories, including a moment when his mother stood up to a Roman Catholic nun who had allegedly mocked his stutter. Biden echoed his mother's words: “You ever speak to my son like that again,” and added, “I’ll come back and rip that damn bonnet off your head, you understand me?”

Biden also addressed his interactions with former President Trump, saying, “Trump makes fun of me”, likening him to a neighbourhood bully and wishing that if he could confront him “head to head.”