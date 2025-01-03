Kim Soo Hyun confirms: ‘We like each other’ when asked about relationship with rising star

Kim Soo Hyun gave K-drama fans a field day and fueled collaboration hopes after revealing his newest K-town buddy. The Queen of Tears star, who recently faced light criticism for not recognizing Byeon Woo Seok’s role in Lovely Runner during the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, was spotted cozying up with his new friend in a way that screamed “friendship goals." As the clip went viral, fans jumped into the conversation asking for more details and Kim Soo Hyun didn't disappoint. (Also read: Netflix ‘accidentally’ leaks Squid Game 3 release date; deletes video later) Kim Soo Hyun is already in talks to starring in a K-dram post his Queen of Tears mega hit success.(Instagram)

Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok are now buddies

Kim Soo Hyun recently revealed that he and fellow actor Byeon Woo Seok have become close friends. During a fan interaction on LYSN Bubble, the Its Okay to Not Be Okay star shared that they now enjoy each other's company.

Fan: “oppa did you become close with byeon wooseok?”

soohyun: “yeah, now we like each other”

It all started with a viral video from the Asia Awards 2024, where Kim Soo Hyun and byeon Woo Seok were spotted in what can only be described as a hilariously intense couch-leaning marathon. The duo kept reaching over, laughing endlessly, and leaving fans buzzing with curiosity: What's the tea they're spilling?

Kim Soo Hyun confirms he is aware of boy band Eclipse

Later while interacting with fans Kim Soo Hyun also playfully acknowledged the popularity of Eclipse, the fictional band from Woo Seok's drama Lovely Runner, confirming that even he is now aware of their fame.

This follows a moment from the same event that left some fans unimpressed. A clip circulated showing Kim Soo Hyun seemingly unaware that Byeon Woo Seok was part of Eclipse, the fictional band in Lovely Runner, which snagged an award at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards. In a slightly awkward turn, Kim Soo Hyun was seen looking around for Ryu Seon Jae, the award recipient only to realise he was sitting right next to him!

“Do you know who Eclipse is now." The actor replied, “Hahahaha who doesn’t know that hahahaha."

Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok win big at AAA

At the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, Byeon Woo Seok took home multiple awards for his outstanding performance in Lovely Runner, including the Asia Star Award and the Best Actor Award. Alongside his Lovely Runner co-star, Kim Hye Yoon, he also bagged the Best Couple Award. The fictional boy band, Eclipse, earned Byeon Woo Seok additional recognition for his performance in the track “Sudden Shower” from the drama's OST.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun took home the Fabulous Award and the Hot Trend Award for his role in Queen of Tears. He was also honored with the Best Artist Award in TV/Film.