ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo shares an emotional message for Moonbin on his birthday: Watch

Since ASTRO’s Moonbin's tragic passing in April 2023, those closest to him, including his fellow group members, have continued to celebrate his life and legacy. On January 26, 2025, fans and loved ones of the late K-pop singer came together to remember and honour the late artist on what would have been his 27th birthday. Cha Eunwoo, in particular, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on Moonbin’s memory and the impact he had on those around him. Cha Eunwoo commemorated Moonbin's 27th birthday on January 26, 2025, with a touching tribute.(@moon_ko_ng/Instagram)

Also Read: THE BOYZ' Kevin Moon sends ‘open letter’ to Netflix for Role as MinHo's brother in XO, Kitty Season 3

Cha Eunwoo’s birthday message to Moonbin

The True Beauty actor shared a special message for Moonbin on his birthday as he sang a cover of Shin Seung Hun‘s After A Long Time. He uploaded the cover on his personal YouTube channel and wrote a heartfelt message for the late singer in the caption of the video where he wished him a very happy birthday and expressed how much he missed him.

He wrote, “Happy birthday, Binnie. How are you doing? Lately, I miss you even more than usual. There are so many things I want to talk about over a drink with you, but I have no one to lean on now.” He continued, “I’m sorry I haven’t been able to visit you as often as I did last year. The more I think of you, the harder I push myself to keep working, because that’s what you wanted, right? But now, I think it’s starting to get a bit overwhelming. Haha, I don’t know. Am I doing well? Your absence feels especially heavy these days, my friend,” as reported by Koreaboo.

He concluded his note with, “I just miss you so much. I love you. Happy Moonbin Day,” along with a purple heart.

In addition to the song cover, he also took to Instagram to share multiple pictures which featured him, Moonbin and other members of the ASTRO. The pictures also revealed that Eunwoo visited his fellow group member and left him his favourite snacks.

Also Read: Park Hyung Sik clears up reignited dating rumours with Park Bo Young in new interview: ‘That day I had…'

Fans react to Eunwoo’s wish to Moonbin

A fab wrote, “The photographs are excellent, particularly those featuring Moonbin. It's commendable that both you and Sanha are honouring his memory.” A second user on Instagram wrote, “Happy Moon day !! Cheer up.” A third user wrote, “I want astro back with binnie.....(maybe we aroha and astro all members will be together in heaven)”

Another user wrote, “Binnie is always going to be with us. I love you. Sending you a big warm hug,” while another user wrote, “Happy birthday Moonbin, I send you a hug, my Eunwoo, don't cry so much, I'm sure Moonbin wouldn't like to see you cry, baby.”