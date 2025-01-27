Lovely Runner 2.0? Byeon Woo Seok says yes to Kim Hye Yoon reunion after ‘Best Couple’ tag

K-drama fans never say never to reunions that are closest to their hearts. The endearing memories of last year’s hit time-slip drama series Lovely Runner are still thriving and very much alive in the hearts of those rooting for another collaboration between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. The tvN K-drama pairing achieved its goal by playing with the viewers’ heartstrings, evoking an unmatched emotional catharsis. Byeon Woo Seok is more than willing to reunite with Lovely Runner co-star for another drama project.(Instagram @byeonwooseok)

This extraordinary milestone isn’t lost on the leading actors. Last month, the romantic Lovely Runner duo, jumping through time to save each other, snagged a deserving Best Couple Award win at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards. Following the co-stars’ desperately awaited onstage reunion at the ceremony, Byeon Woo Seok’s latest admission in a new interview has renewed K-entertainment enthusiasts’ unwavering wish to see them together again in a new drama.

Byeon Woo Seok on possibility of collaborating with Kim Hye Yoon again

On January 27, Star News Korea popped the question that all Lovely Runner fans wanted answered: Would Byeon Woo Seok reunite with Kim Hye Yoon for another series? “Of course, if given the chance!” the actor admitted outright, reviving much-longed-for visions of a Lovely Runner 2.0 era. “Hye Yoon is such a great actress and I've learned a lot from her, so if the opportunity arises, I'd like to see her in another drama.” (Google translation)

Also acknowledging how they both were up against tough competition for the Best Couple title, the rising K-drama star said, “With so many beloved dramas, isn't it difficult to receive the 'Best Couple Award'? It was even more meaningful because I received this award because people liked the chemistry between me and (Kim) Hye Yoon. It glorified the hard work we did on set, and it felt like they recognized our hard work.”

Lovely Runner co-star's endearing dynamic

“It was also nice to see Hye Yoon after a long time. I felt good because I still felt her bright energy,” Woo Seok confessed about reuniting with his lovely co-star at the 2024 AAA.

Heartwarmingly describing his professional connection with Kim Hye Yoon, who has been in the K-acting biz for longer than him, the heartthrob added, "I learned a lot from 'Senior' Hye Yoon. I was so grateful that Hye Yoon played Sol. I feel like I've gained a colleague who I can talk to about my worries and difficulties, so I think I've gained something big, even though it's a drama.

Byeon Woo Seok introduced Kim Hye Yoon to her favourite music group NewJeans

Woo Seok also confirmed that Hye Yoon is a total fan-girl when it comes to the K-pop music act NewJeans. As a result, the Sky Castle actress couldn’t muster up the courage to talk to her favourite singers despite sharing the space with them at the Asia Artist Awards in December 2024.

The Record of Youth star ultimately came to her rescue by helping her forge a connection with the girl group. “On set, Hye-yoon always said she liked New Jeans, and she danced to the New Jeans dance during the fan meeting. But (Kim Hye Yoon) was such a big fan that she couldn't say anything. New Jeans was sitting right behind us, so I introduced her instead,” he recalled.

The Ryu Sun Jae standout from Lovely Runner took home six glistening AAA trophies at the 9th edition of the prestigious annual event held in Bangkok, Thailand. In addition to sharing the Best Couple and the Popularity (TV/Film) awards with Kim Hye Yoon, he even clinched the Asia Celebrity (TV/Film), Best Artist (TV/Film), and Best OST titles, along with the Actor of the Year Grand Prize/Daesang.