2024 KBS Drama Awards winners: At 90, veteran star oldest actor to bag Daesang; Kim Jung Hyun, Im Soo Hyang & others
The past year's KBS Drama Awards, aired on January 11, showered K-pop idols-turned-actors Kim Myung Soo, Park Ji Hoon, Ham Eunjung and Yeonwoo with extra love.
On January 11, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards were finally aired after the live ceremony, scheduled for December 31, was cancelled in the wake of the Jeju Air tragedy.
This year's pre-recorded event especially made headlines for Iron Family actor Kim Jung Hyun's controversial apology to his former co-star Seohyun (of girl group Girls' Generation) and veteran star Lee Soon Jae, 90, becoming the oldest actor to win the Grand Prize, i.e. the Daesang.
Also read | Buzz ranks: Yoo Yeon Seok still on top despite When the Phone Rings finale backlash; Squid Game 2 remains drama winner
Award-winners included fan favourites Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr Romantic), Kim Myung Soo, aka INFINITE's L, for Dare to Love Me and Love Song for Illusion's Park Ji Hoon (former Wanna One member). Other K-pop idol-turned-actors honoured this year were Lee Da Bin, aka former Momoland singer Yeonwoo, and T-ARA's Ham Eunjung. Moreover, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards ceremony didn't hold back in celebrating all major drama couples of the network this time, honouring five pairs across the board.
Here are all the winners of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards:
2024 KBS Drama Awards winners list
- Best New Actor:
Seo Bum June for Nothing Uncovered
Park Sang Nam for My Merry Marriage
Hong Ye Ji for Love Song for Illusion
Han Soo Ah for Beauty and Mr Romantic
- Best Young Actor: Moon Seong Hyung for Beauty and Mr Romantic & Lee Seol Ah for Beauty and Mr Romantic
- Top Excellence Award:
Kim Jung Hyun for Iron Family
Ji Hyun Woo for Beauty and Mr Romantic
Park Ji Young for Iron Family
Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr Romantic
- Excellence Award (Mini-series):
Park Ji Hoon for Love Song for Illusion
Yeonwoo for Dog Knows Everything
Han Ji Hyeon for Face Me
- Excellence Award (Long-form Drama):
Shin Hyun Joon for Iron Family
Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family
Also read | Another Cha Eun Woo K-drama comeback confirmed with Sweet Home star? Concerns about Hong Sisters project choice arise
- Excellence Award (Daily Drama):
Baek Sung Hyun for Su Ji and U Ri
Oh Chang Suk for The Two Sisters
Ham Eunjung for Su Ji and U Ri
Park Han Na for My Merry Marriage
- Popularity Award: Kim Myung Soo for Dare to Love Me & Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family
- Best Supporting Actor:
Choi Tae Joon for Iron Family
Kim Yong Gun for Dog Knows Everything
Yoon Yoo Sun for Beauty and Mr Romantic
- Drama Special Award: Nam Da Reum for The History of Us & Oh Ye Ju for To My Lonely Sister
- Best Writer: Seo Soo Hyang for Iron Family
- Best Couple:
Beauty and Mr Romantic's Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang
Iron Family's Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok
Su Ji and U Ri's Baek Sung Hyun and Han Eunjung
Iron Family's Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon and Kim Hye Eun
Dog Knows Everything's Yeonwoo, Lee Soon Jae and Ari
- DAESANG / Grand Prize: Lee Soon Jae for Dog Knows Everything
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.