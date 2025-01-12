2024 KBS Drama Awards winners: At 90, veteran star oldest actor to bag Daesang; Kim Jung Hyun, Im Soo Hyang & others

On January 11, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards were finally aired after the live ceremony, scheduled for December 31, was cancelled in the wake of the Jeju Air tragedy. 2024 KBS Drama Awards: Veteran star Lee Soon Jae snagged the Daesang; Kim Jung Hyun won the Top Excellence Award and Best Couple title (shared with Geum Sae Rok); Im Soo Hyang also bagged the Top Excellence Award and Best Couple tag (with Ji Hyun Woo).(KBS Drama )

This year's pre-recorded event especially made headlines for Iron Family actor Kim Jung Hyun's controversial apology to his former co-star Seohyun (of girl group Girls' Generation) and veteran star Lee Soon Jae, 90, becoming the oldest actor to win the Grand Prize, i.e. the Daesang.

Award-winners included fan favourites Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr Romantic), Kim Myung Soo, aka INFINITE's L, for Dare to Love Me and Love Song for Illusion's Park Ji Hoon (former Wanna One member). Other K-pop idol-turned-actors honoured this year were Lee Da Bin, aka former Momoland singer Yeonwoo, and T-ARA's Ham Eunjung. Moreover, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards ceremony didn't hold back in celebrating all major drama couples of the network this time, honouring five pairs across the board.

Here are all the winners of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards:

2024 KBS Drama Awards winners list

Best New Actor:

Seo Bum June for Nothing Uncovered

Park Sang Nam for My Merry Marriage

Hong Ye Ji for Love Song for Illusion

Han Soo Ah for Beauty and Mr Romantic

Best Young Actor: Moon Seong Hyung for Beauty and Mr Romantic & Lee Seol Ah for Beauty and Mr Romantic

Top Excellence Award:

Kim Jung Hyun for Iron Family

Ji Hyun Woo for Beauty and Mr Romantic

Park Ji Young for Iron Family

Im Soo Hyang for Beauty and Mr Romantic

Excellence Award (Mini-series):

Park Ji Hoon for Love Song for Illusion

Yeonwoo for Dog Knows Everything

Han Ji Hyeon for Face Me

Excellence Award (Long-form Drama):

Shin Hyun Joon for Iron Family

Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family

Excellence Award (Daily Drama):

Baek Sung Hyun for Su Ji and U Ri

Oh Chang Suk for The Two Sisters

Ham Eunjung for Su Ji and U Ri

Park Han Na for My Merry Marriage

Popularity Award: Kim Myung Soo for Dare to Love Me & Geum Sae Rok for Iron Family

Best Supporting Actor:

Choi Tae Joon for Iron Family

Kim Yong Gun for Dog Knows Everything

Yoon Yoo Sun for Beauty and Mr Romantic

Drama Special Award: Nam Da Reum for The History of Us & Oh Ye Ju for To My Lonely Sister

Best Writer: Seo Soo Hyang for Iron Family

Best Couple:

Beauty and Mr Romantic's Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang

Iron Family's Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok

Su Ji and U Ri's Baek Sung Hyun and Han Eunjung

Iron Family's Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon and Kim Hye Eun

Dog Knows Everything's Yeonwoo, Lee Soon Jae and Ari