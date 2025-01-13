Lomon's Family Matters, Lim Ji Yeon's K-drama to Seventeen's world tour slated for India premiere: Where to watch

Big names behind the Hallyu Wave are gradually but surely acknowledging the worth of the vast Indian audience. As more international audiences flock to Netflix for the latest K-drama content, Amazon Prime Video upped its game in the South Asian country by expanding its hold over Korean content. Bringing an extensive lineup of K-pop concerts, reality shows and exclusive K-drama releases, Channel K was launched as India’s first-ever authentic Korean entertainment channel on OTT in November 2024. Park Solomon's Family Matters (Coupang Play) and Lim Ji Yeon's The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC) will secure exclusive premieres in India on Prime Video's new Channel K subscription add-on.

In addition to its introductory affordable subscription addition on Prime Video for just 1 INR, the brand-new “gateway to Korean entertainment” is growing its library of premium content this New Year. Helping the diverse Indian fan communities stay connected to the latest offerings of the K-entertainment industry, Channel K teased several new premieres, including exclusive K-pop specials and concert movies.

The list also boasts the incoming premieres of recent top-rated dramas like Coupang Play’s Family Matters, starring Park Solomon (aka Lomon), Bae Doona and Lee Su Hyun, and Lim Ji Yeon starrer JTBC drama The Tale of Lady Ok. Here’s what the first month of the New Year has in store for K-drama and K-pop loyalists.

Channel K’s January 2025 K-drama & K-pop release schedule

1. Family Matters (New K-drama)

Cast: Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Beom, Lomon, Baek Yoon Shik, Lee Su Hyun

Exclusively available for Indian audiences on Channel K, the gore-driven thriller series blends comedy as a group of people with special abilities play pretend as a family in their race for survival against scores of criminals.

2. The Tale of Lady Ok (New K-drama)

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, Kim Jae Won

Release date: TBA

As yet another exclusive release planned for India by Channel K, the JTBC historical drama is set in the Joseon period. Nearly everything about the budding expert Ok Tae Young is nothing as it seems. Harbouring her identity-sized secret, the self-sufficient woman who is loved by everyone escapes her own harrowing past. Despite her emancipation from past struggles, she is ultimately caught in a lie of her own design, orchestrated for the sake of survival, until she crosses paths with a storyteller who falls in love with her at first sight.

3. Accident by Accident 2 (Variety/ Reality show)

Cast: Kian84, DEX, Lee Si Eon, Pani Bottle

January 4, 2025 Synopsis: “3 Koreans take on India, soaking in the colors, the chaos, and all the fun surprises along the way. It’s a trip full of laughs, new friendships, and memories they’ll never forget!”

4. My Lovely Sam Soon (Old K-drama - 2005)

Cast: Hyun Bin, Kim Sun A, Jung Ryeo Won, Daniel Henney

5. Cheese in the Trap (Movie)

Cast: Park Hae Jin, Oh Yeon Seo, Park Ki Woong

6. 200 Pounds Beauty (Movie)

Cast: Kim Ah Joong, Ju Jin Mo

7. TOUR-ING: SEVENTEEN World Tour (Concert movie)

Cast: K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN

8. Bitch X Rich (K-drama)

Cast: Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Eun Saem, Yoo Jung Hoo

9. Music Bank in Belgium 2024 (Concert tour)

Lineup: Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Oneus, Zerobaseone, RIIZE, StayC, (G)I-DLE

10. BTS SPEAK YOURSELF in WEMBLEY (Concert-documentary movie)

Cast: Boy group BTS

11. Boys Over Flowers (Classis K-drama)

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Bum

Some other new releases already streaming on the new Prime Video channel as part of the December lineup are BTS Bring the Soul: Docu-Series, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Music Core in Japan 2024, and Sorry Not Sorry K-drama.