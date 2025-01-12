Han Ji Min, Lee Joon Hyuk's Love Scout cracks double-digit ratings as Lee Min Ho's drama crashes to new low

Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk (or Lee Jun Hyuk) have long been in the K-drama biz for them to go unnoticed, but somehow, the 2025 SBS romance drama Love Scout was destined to celebrate their standout success as worthy contenders for leading roles. Releasing on January 3, their latest heartfelt saga returns to the same workplace dynamics that put a CEO opposite a secretary. However, this time, the dynamics are flipped. As the female protagonist Kang Ji Yun, played by Han, settles in as the CEO, Lee’s Yu Eun Ho comes in as her assisting hand, a single father. Offering a refreshing perspective on playing out these roles, the South Korean series takes a step away from the overdone high school tropes to continue a “middle-aged romance” saga following the conclusion of MBC’s When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin. (Left) Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in Love Scout; (right) Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho in When the Stars Gossip.(Instagram)

Saturday episode: Love Scout drama ratings

The Friday-Saturday (10 pm KST slot) drama’s premiere kicked off its average nationwide TV viewership ratings streak with a score of 5.2%, according to Nielsen Korea. With its third offering, dated January 10, the show soared to its double-digit ratings score of 10.5%, which was not only maintained by its subsequently released episode on January 11 but also elevated to the 11.3% mark.

As a result, the Saturday episode’s audience share now serves as Love Scout’s personal all-time high ratings. Additionally, the show gained an edge over other programs among viewers aged 20 to 49. Earning an average rating of 4.1% among this key demographic, the workplace romance became the most-watched show throughout the week.

Meanwhile, other weekend K-dramas mapping out a downward graph

Running parallel to Love Scout in the same timeslot, MBC’s Motel California, starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo, premiered on January 10. Although Episode 1 picked up with average nationwide viewership ratings of 4.5%, the second episode’s score slipped to 3.8% after the January 11 broadcast.

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s When the Stars Gossip occupies the Saturday-Sunday (9:20 pm KST) slot on tvN. Having premiered around the same time as Love Scout, the January 4 premiere picked up 3.3% nationwide ratings, only to dip to 2.2% with its January 11 episode.

Check In Hanyang’s January 11 ratings also slipped to 2.3% compared to the previous episode’s 2.665% mark. On the other hand, while Lim Ji Yeon has steadily retained her spot as one of the top-ranking performers on the weekly buzz rankings, her JTBC drama The Tale of Lady Ok’s ratings for the January 11 episode witnessed a significant drop to 7.689% from last week’s 11.061%.

Similarly, the Saturday episode ratings for KBS2’s long-running K-drama Iron Family, starring Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok (Keum Sae Rok) fell to 17.8% after recording 18.9% for the January 5 broadcast.

Where to stream all these weekend K-dramas?

SBS TV’s Love Scout: Wavve in South Korea + Netflix, Viki

MBC TV’s Motel California: Viki

tvN’s When the Stars Gossip: Netflix

Channel A’s Check In Hanyang: TVING, Wavve in South Korea + Netflix, Viki

JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok: Kocowa + Netflix

KBS2’s Iron Family: Kocowa + Viki + Prime Video

*Streaming is subject to availability in selected regions.