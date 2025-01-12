Who was Lee Yoon Hee? Veteran South Korean actor dead at 64

Veteran South Korean actor Lee Yoon Hee tragically passed away at the age of 64, according to K-media outlet reports on January 11. Veteran actor Lee Yoon Hee's sudden passing was announced on January 11, 2025. (Beom Entertainment)

As of now, his unfortunate, sudden passing has not been attributed to any illness. Despite his cumulative decades-long contributions to the theatre and screen acting opportunities, the widely appreciated supporting cast member had no plans of slowing down.

In fact, he recently signed an exclusive contract with Beom Entertainment, a talent agency that also houses The Judge From Hell actor Kim Hong Pa and Netflix’s The Whirlwind actress Oh Min Ae. Lee was wholeheartedly committed to continuing to pursue projects and displaying his acting chops in the future.

Veteran actor's agency mourns his sudden passing

His company has since released a statement, Sports Chosun reported on Saturday.

The full statement reads, “This is BEOM Entertainment. It is with a heavy heart that we convey the news of our actor Lee Yoon Hee’s unfortunate passing.

We would like to offer our deep condolences to the grieving family, who has fallen into deep sorrow because of this sudden tragic news, as well as everyone else who loves and cares for actor Lee Yoon Hee and is saddened by this news.

Lee Yoon Hee contributed to popular culture for many years as an actor, and he is a precious person who has received love from many people. His absence is a great loss to us all.

Lee Yoon Hee has delivered sincere acting and warmed hearts through his many roles. BEOM Entertainment will cherish Lee Yoon Hee’s warm memory and achievements for a long time, and we will do our utmost so that the value of his life can be honoured and remembered.

Once again, we send our deep blessings to the departed as he makes his final journey.” (English translation: Soompi)

Who was Lee Yoon Hee?

The late South Korean actor was born in 1960. He jumped into the acting line professionally by kickstarting his career in theatre in 1985 through the play “There’s Soup” (literal translation). Eventually switching his artistic medium, making the transition to a screen actor in 2007, Lee kicked off his supporting role streak with the movie Secret Sunshine, starring Song Kang Ho and Jeon Do Yeon.

According to his profile on MyDramaList, he has since starred in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 1, Backstreet Rookie, and Save Me Season 2, among other K-dramas. His expansive guest star credits include Song of the Bandits, Moving, The First Responders, Shadow Detective, Doctor Lawyer, Taxi Driver, The Beauty Inside, Mr Sunshine and more. Lee’s final performances are featured in last year’s tvN drama Captivating the King, starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung, and the Netflix thriller series The Bequeathed.

Not even an entire month has passed since Beom Entertainment officially introduced Lee Yoon Hee to its artistic family on December 27, 2024. His funeral is reportedly scheduled for Monday, January 13, at 8 am. KST. He will be buried at Ulsan Sky Park.

Rest in peace, actor Lee Yoon Hee.