Park Sung Hoon's replacement for new Im Yoon Ah K-drama found: Newcomer reportedly offered Tyrant's Chef lead role

Rising South Korean actor Lee Chae Min, known for his participation in K-dramas Crash Course in Romance and Netflix’s Hierarchy, has reportedly taken over as the male lead of an upcoming time slip drama. Taking his seat opposite Im Yoon Ah (aka Girls’ Generation’s YoonA), the newcomer is believed to have stepped in as Park Sung Hoon’s replacement. Hierarchy's Lee Chae Min has reportedly been cast as the male lead of tvN's The Tyrant's Chef following Park Sung Hoon's controversy-fuelled exit.(Instagram)

Lee Chae Min reportedly replaces Park Sung Hoon in The Tyrant's Chef

On January 13, K-media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Chae Min had been offered the lead role in the new tvN drama The Tyrant’s Chef as fans grew louder in expressing their discomfort in seeing the controversy-riddled Squid Game Season 2 standout as YoonA’s onscreen partner. Although official confirmation on Lee’s introduction to the series has yet to roll out, an entertainment industry insider implied that the actor was “positively reviewing” the casting offer.

Park Sung Hoon's exit from tvN drama announced

News of the Hierarchy actor possibly replacing The Glory actor comes hot on the heels of his withdrawal from the tvN drama. As protests for his removal grew louder, Studio Dragon, the production banner behind the show, released a statement, confirming Park’s status. “After extensive discussion between the production team and Park Sung Hoon, it was decided that he would not participate in the project,” it read. “Both Park Sung Hoon and his agency have issued multiple apologies regarding the recent incident. After careful deliberation, the production team and the actor decided to go their separate ways.”

Squid Game Season 2 star reiterates apology

Park Sung Hoon's newfound success was put through the meat grinder in late December after he shared a pornographic parody of the hit K-drama sensation on his personal social media profile. The incident instantly fleshed out into a new controversy in the K-drama world despite the actor’s quick reaction to delete the post.

Following multiple official statements from his agency, BH Entertainment, the actor came out for an interview on January 8, where he said: “I apologise for the great mistake I made recently, which caused discomfort and concern to many people.” He also pointed out, “Some have suggested that I might have intended to upload it to a secondary account, but I don’t even own a secondary account — I only use the one I currently have.”

Ultimately, he tearfully emphasised, “Although it was my mistake, I firmly acknowledge it as a wrongdoing. Over the past few days, I’ve reflected deeply, blaming and regretting my actions.”

Initial reports about The Tyrant's Chef indicated that filming would commence once casting was finalised. Directed by Jang Tae Yoo (My Love from the Star), the new drama is expected to release sometime this year. However, since the official word on the male lead replacement is awaited, the series schedule may hit a snag.

Meanwhile, Lee Chae Min is poised to make his acting comeback in MBC's upcoming drama "Bunny and Her Boys" (working title). Also starring his Hierarchy co-star Roh Jeong Eui, Jo Joon Young and Kim Hyun Jin, the series is set to premiere in the first half of 2025