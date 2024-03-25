Lee Chae-min, Ryu Da-in's agencies confirm actors are dating: They're getting to know each other with positive feelings

Fans share clip, claim its Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in

On Sunday, a video emerged on social media platforms allegedly showing two people, seemingly Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in, walking while holding hands on the street. In the clip, Chae-min is seen putting his black jacket on Da-in. He also carried her bag for her. In the video, the man wore an olive green T-shirt and denims. The woman wore a denim shirt and pants. Both wore sneakers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A video was posted online with the caption, as reported by Soompi, "Saw Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in (myeong jaeun in pyramid game) around tongin market!!! Side note: eye contact with them before they went to lunch, but just recording them from afar cause we didn't want to disturb them."

Chae-min, Da-in share pics in same outfit as in video

Later, the actors took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared pictures of themselves. They were seen wearing the same outfits as seen in their alleged video. While Chae-min didn't caption his post, Da-in wrote, "Out and about." Fans also posted comments online saying that the actors were indeed dating and spotted spending time together.

Actors' agencies confirm rumours

Following that, both Chae-min agency GOLDMEDALIST and Da-in's agency Aground confirmed the relationship. A statement read, “Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in initially started their relationship as colleagues and are now getting to know each other with positive feelings. We kindly request your warm support.”

About Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in's projects

Both of them featured in the hit 2023 drama Crash Course in Romance. Directed by Yoo Je-won, it also starred Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho. Recently, Da-in appeared on the TVING series Pyramid Game. Chae-min will be seen in his new Netflix series Hierarchy.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place