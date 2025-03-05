Korean singer accused of forging US travel docs: Lee Seung Hwan, IU were branded ‘anti-US’

South Korean singer and record producer Lee Seung Hwan (not to be confused to be ONLEE) continues to face the unwarranted brunt of having supported suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. The 59-year-old artist, alongside K-pop star IU and other celebrities, previously faced unreasonable trolling from Yoon supporters or netizens with politically conservative inclinations. Singer Lee Seung Hwan previously filed a 600 million KRW (approx US $410,000) lawsuit against the Gumi City mayor over the Christmas concert cancellation after he voiced support for Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. (Instagram / @dreamfactory_boss)

Pushing the hate train against celebs who voiced support for Yoon’s impeachment, the suspended South Korean president’s supporters branded “anti-American” (due to his pro-US policies). Yoon truthers even ended up reporting these artists to US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, so that their future US travel plans could be restricted.

Singer Lee Seung Hwan accused of forging US travel documents

As part of the latest development on that front, singer Lee Seung Hwan has been accused of forgery and fraud related to official US travel documents. Earlier this week, the musician, affectionately named the “King of Live Performances,” shared an image of the complaint against him on his Instagram profile. Lee sarcastically captioned the post: “I wholeheartedly welcome this accusation!”

Also read | Former NCT member Taeil indicted on special quasi-rape charges: Prior arrest warrant was denied

According to K-media outlet ChosunBiz, the Maryland Forensic Science Laboratory has formally filed accusations against Lee for forging his official travel documents. The complaint stated, “The suspect, Lee Seung Hwan, committed the crime of forging or altering official documents related to his U.S. travel records on his Facebook social media account around February 21, 2025. A thorough investigation and strict punishment are requested.”

South Korean singer's recent US visit under scrutiny

In February, Lee Seung Hwan revealed on his SNS that he travelled to the US for his nephew’s wedding. However, some YouTubers have since questioned his claims, arguing that they never saw any photos of the wedding or other snaps of him with other attendees.

In a Feb 18 YouTube video titled “Seung Hwan, Want to Bet with Me?,” a YouTuber challenged the singer to share photos of his recent US visit, proving his presence at the wedding. Shortly after that, in his back-to-back IG posts, Lee disclosed his redacted records of US entry and exit.

He also displayed a picture of the wedding day by editing out the new couple’s identities for privacy. “When did I ever say I went to the moon? Examine the entry and exit records carefully. If you still don’t believe me, don’t just hide behind anonymity and whisper—go ahead and accuse me of document forgery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

US Embassy responds to CIA reports against pro-impeachment celebrities

On the flip side, the US Embassy in Seoul denied the CIA’s involvement in immigration after a series of online complaints against celebrities made waves.

Also read | BTS, other K-pop stars' confidential flight info leaked again? Airline employee selling data for profit

“The U.S. Embassy is aware of Korean media reports that some South Koreans are claiming to have filed complaints with the U.S. government against other South Koreans who may have expressed support or opposition to impeachment,” the embassy issued a statement to the Korea Times. “Visa and immigration matters are handled by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and intelligence agencies are not responsible for adjudicating U.S. visa or ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) applications.”

The embassy further remarked, ‘The United States strongly supports freedom of speech regardless of one’s political opinions.”

Lee Seung Hwan's concert controversy

Lee Seung Hwan was subsequently also embroiled in a legal war and sued Gumi Mayor Kim Jang Ho for the cancellation of his Christmas concert in the North Gyeongsang Province city following his participation in a concert supporting Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. On March 5, it was announced that the previously cancelled concert will now be held in Gwangju on May 3, coinciding with the 45th anniversary of the May 18 Democratic Uprising.