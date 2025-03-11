Kim Soo Hyun's lawsuit claim prompts YouTube channel to drag BTS in counter-response

Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumours with the late Kim Sae Ron have resurfaced after the Bloodhounds actress tragically passed away last month. Officials eventually ruled her death a suicide. Garosero Institute posted a video claiming that Kim Soo Hyun started dating the late Kim Sae Ron when she was 15 years old. His company has since denied the accusations. (Gold Medalist, Netflix)

On Monday, the Queen of Tears actor’s agency, Gold Medalist, officially refuted the relationship allegations YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (or HoverLab Inc) levelled against him.

The YouTube channel claimed that the K-drama superstar had been romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron for six years, with their alleged relationship starting when she was a 15-year-old minor. In a video released on March 10, the channel mentioned that the claims had been verified with the deceased actress’ parents. A phone interview with one of her family members was also included.

YouTube channel also linked K-pop group BTS to a past drug case

Shortly after that, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency responded by threatening to take legal action against the YouTube channel. Coincidentally, Garosero Research Institute happens to be the same YouTube channel that years ago accusingly tied BTS members to a drug case.

Garosero Institute previously posted a video claiming that two members of the K-pop sensation were regular visitors of a hostess bar allegedly involved in drug cases related to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun. At the time, BTS’ label, HYBE, vehemently denied any such connections of the said establishment with its artists.

“BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest. We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumours,” read an extract of the statement.

YouTube channel responds to Kim Soo Hyun agency's lawsuit claim

In a counter-response to Kim Soo Hyun’s company threatening to file a lawsuit, the channel wrote in a post on its YouTube community, “It seems Kim Soo Hyun doesn’t know who Kim Se Yi from the Garosero Research Institute is, haha.”

According to AllKpop, they continued, “Legal action? Even the so-called world star BTS once said they would take 'legal action' against Garosero~

How did that turn out? Everyone enlisted in the army~

But now, Kim Soo Hyun, who’s only popular in China, is taking legal action?

Our Garosero didn’t broadcast from just anywhere… We got materials and interviews directly from Kim Sae Ron’s family! Why not try the 'legal action' stunt on the family too? Haha.”

Garosero Institute blames YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for Kim Sae Ron's death

Citing a Naver article and public reaction to the allegations against Kim Soo Hyun, as many worried about the actor possibly sharing a sexual relationship with Kim Sae Ron, the channel then name-dropped reporter Lee Jin Ho.

The late Korean actress’ father previously spoke to the media, revealing that he would be taking legal action against the YouTuber and “other cyber-wreckers” for adding to Se Ron’s suffering amid her DUI scandal.

“Anyway, our Garosero Research Institute believes that the garbage left-wing pro-China Li Zhenhao (YouTube reporter Lee Jin Ho) drove actress Kim Sae Ron to her death. A petition for the punishment of Li Zhenhao with 50,000 signatures is underway in the National Assembly. We need 50,000 signatures within a month, so please participate actively,” added Garosero Institute.

The YouTube community post also noted, “Entertainment reporter/YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has continuously harassed the powerless actress Kim Sae Ron. Despite that, he has yet to apologise. He must be banned from making profits, and the YouTube channel itself should be deleted. Please participate in the petition."