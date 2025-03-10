Menu Explore
Park Shin Hye is ‘Miss Undercover Boss’ after successful run as The Judge from Hell: New K-drama casting

ByAshima Grover
Mar 10, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Park Shin Hye has reportedly booked her next K-drama project following last year's successful broadcast conclusion of SBS TV's The Judge from Hell.

After an award-winning streak as ‘The Judge from Hell,' Park Shin Hye is reportedly planning to make a splash with her next K-drama comeback through the series, Miss Undercover Boss.

Doctor Slump and The Judge from Hell actress Park Shin Hye could appear as the protagonist of 2026 tvN drama, Miss Undercover Boss. (Netflix, JTBC)
Doctor Slump and The Judge from Hell actress Park Shin Hye could appear as the protagonist of 2026 tvN drama, Miss Undercover Boss. (Netflix, JTBC)

On March 10, Korean media outlet IZE reported that the beloved actress has yet to sign a formal contract for the forthcoming drama project. However, it's positively believed that she has reached a tentative agreement to lead the charge in the retro office comedy.

The show is scheduled to air on tvN in the first half of 2026.

This is a developing story.

