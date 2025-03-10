Park Shin Hye is ‘Miss Undercover Boss’ after successful run as The Judge from Hell: New K-drama casting

Park Shin Hye has reportedly booked her next K-drama project following last year's successful broadcast conclusion of SBS TV's The Judge from Hell.
After an award-winning streak as ‘The Judge from Hell,' Park Shin Hye is reportedly planning to make a splash with her next K-drama comeback through the series, Miss Undercover Boss.
On March 10, Korean media outlet IZE reported that the beloved actress has yet to sign a formal contract for the forthcoming drama project. However, it's positively believed that she has reached a tentative agreement to lead the charge in the retro office comedy.
The show is scheduled to air on tvN in the first half of 2026.