Kim Soo Hyun slams ‘malicious’ dating rumours with late actress Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hyun has recently found himself at the centre of a swirling dating rumour involving actress Kim Sae Ron. The rumours, which suggest a romantic relationship between the two, claim they were together for six years, starting when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old. These allegations surfaced following a video posted by the Garosero Research Institute, which also claims the relationship ended in a breakup. However, the K-Drama actor has vehemently denied the accusations, calling them completely false. Kim Soo Hyun denies dating rumours about late actress Kim Sae Ron, calling them false and damaging.(Instagram)

Kim Soo Hyuns shuts down dating rumours with Kim Sae Ron

On Monday, March 10, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, responded to the raging rumours about him dating late actor Kim Sae Ron in a statement. The official statement read, “The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false.”

It continued, “They alleged that our company and Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass the late Kim Sae Ron, that Kim Soo Hyun had been dating the late Kim Sae Ron since she was 15, that our agency’s response to her drunk driving accident was unfair, and that our company’s manager had a close relationship with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. These accusations, along with numerous other malicious claims against our company and Kim Soo Hyun, are entirely false, and we cannot overlook them.”

The Queen of Tears actor’s agency also mourned the loss of Kim Sae Ron as they stated, “We are deeply heartbroken by the news of the late Kim Sae Ron’s death, as she was once part of our company, and we mourn her passing,” as reported by AllKpop.

Strict legal actions against the ‘cyber wrecker’

In the statement, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency also slammed the Garosero Research Institute for spreading baseless rumours about the individuals. They called it a “direct repetition of the so-called ‘cyber wrecker’ behaviour that deeply affected the deceased while she was alive." The agency strongly condemned the false claims, stating they not only damage their reputation but also disrespect the deceased, and promised to take legal action.

The agency also requested fans to “Please refrain from spreading, amplifying, or reproducing baseless false information,” urging them to put an end to the dissemination of the information.