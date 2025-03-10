Soloist Wheesung passes away at 43, KCM cancels their upcoming joint concert

The music world is reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of soloist Wheesung, 43, who was found dead at his home in South Korea on March 10. Authorities were alerted to the scene around 6:29 pm KST after a family member made the grim discovery. While investigations are ongoing, initial reports suggest that a significant amount of time had passed since his passing, leaving fans and those close to him heartbroken and in disbelief. On March 10, Wheesung was found dead at his home in South Korea.(@whee_sungz/Instagram)

Wheesung’s management company confirms his death

Wheesung’s management company, TAJO Entertainment stated to confirm the news of his passing. The statement read, “This is TAJO Entertainment. We are sorry to tell you this heartbreaking news. On March 10, our artist Wheesung left us. He was found in his home in a state of cardiac arrest and passed away. Our company’s artist and executives are mourning alongside the deceased’s family.”

It further read, “It is heartbreaking to share this sad news to his fans who have shown him so much support and love. Please pray for the deceased so that he can rest comfortably. We will share a notice about the funeral hall later. We sincerely ask that you refrain from any speculative rumours in respect for the bereaved’s family, who are in a state of great shock and sadness.”

The statement concluded with, “We send our deepest condolences to the deceased. May he rest in peace,” as reported by Koreaboo.

KCM cancels concert after Wheesung’s death

Wheesung was set to perform at a joint concert with singer KCM at the Daegu EXCO Auditorium on March 15, just days before his untimely death. However, after the news of his passing, KCM's agency A2Z Entertainment told OSEN on the afternoon of March 10, “We were set to hold a joint concert with Mr Wheesung in the region on the 15th, but we heard the news of Mr Wheesung's passing today,” expressing, “We are in a state of shock right now."

They continued, “The joint concert was not planned as a duet performance for the two singers; it was planned as a show where Mr Wheesung would perform for one hour and KCM would perform for one hour," and stated, "After receiving the news of the unfortunate event, we were informed by the concert planning company that the concert was officially cancelled,” as reported by Chosen Biz.