Netflix's Sweet Home actress files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Actress Lee Si Young has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of eight years. On March 17, K-media news outlet YTN reported that the Sweet Home K-drama star and her partner, Mr Jo, a restaurateur, submitted documents for the divorce proceedings to the Seoul Family Court earlier this year. Sweet Home actress Lee Si Young filed for divorce from her husband of eight years. (Netflix)

Lee Si Young announces divorce

Things are being finalised now, as the main terms of the divorce are believed to have been agreed upon. The 42-year-old Zombieverse star married Mr Jo (dubbed “Little Baek Jong Won”) in 2017. The pair, with a nine-year age difference, welcomed their son the following year of their marriage.

Also read | Could Kim Soo Hyun face criminal charges over alleged romance with an underage Kim Sae Ron? Expert weighs in

The Korean actress' agency ACE FACTORY also confirmed the divorce news on Monday KST: "They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement. As it is the actress’s private life, please understand that it is difficult to answer other questions besides this.”

Lee Si Young's memorable K-dramas and variety shows

Lee's latest body of work includes Netflix's Sweet Home seasons 2 and 3, which will be released in 2024. The much-loved actress gained praise for her robust and athletic physique for the intense role. As a special forces firefighter, Si Young earned quite the status of a ‘girl crush’ in the K-drama scene.

Debuting in 2008, she shot to fame with her contribution to KBS2's classic drama Boys Over Flowers and MBC's variety series We Got Married. In 2023, she became the highlight of a rather critically review-bombed (though an intriguing introduction for the audience) Netflix reality show called Zombieverse.

Also read | HT Exclusive: K-drama star Lomon wants to try a villain role after Family Matters' smashing success

Last year, the streaming giant confirmed that Lee Si Young would be reprising her role in the highly anticipated Season 2 of the zombie-themed action-comedy series alongside returning cast members Ro Hong Chul, DinDin, Dex, Tsuki and Yiombi Patricia. The new installment will also welcome newcomers Cho Saeho, Defconn, Taeyeon, Yook Sung Jae, Code Kunst, Kwon Eunbi, Kim Seon Tae and Andre Rush.