Korean Netflix reality shows of 2024: Single's Inferno 4, Zombieverse 2 and more added to release calendar

The Netflix Korean reality shows of 2024 release calendar was announced on February 6, and it promises an exciting slate of thrilling content coming up. The same slate also revealed a good list of K-dramas dropping throughout the year. Much like returning shows like Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 and brand new shows like Queen of Tears, reality TV releases will witness a similar trend of premieres. Single's Inferno 4 and Zombieverse Season 2 will release on Netflix sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. (Instagram / netflixkcontent)

Shows like Single's Inferno 4 will mark the comeback of a fan-favourite series that has especially attracted a lot of traffic to the streamer. In addition to returning titles, the list also includes the announcement of novel projects like The Influencer, which will again drive mainstream attention to Korean content that keeps expanding its wings with time.

Here's a rundown of all Korean variety shows or reality content dropping this year on Netflix.

Korean Netflix reality shows of 2024 release calendar out

Quarter 1 Netflix Korea reality show releases

Physical 100 Season 2 - Underground: The robust survival reality show will return with a new batch of 100 contestants with top physiques as they undertake several challenges that put their physical strength to use and display.

Risqué Business The Netherlands and Germany: Shin Dong Youp and Sung Si Kyung will again take their variety talk show about adult entertainment internationally.

Korean unscripted series releasing in Quarter 2

Agents of Mystery: Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Lee Eun Ji, Hye Ri, Kim Do Hoon and Aespa Karina will star in this adventure mystery series. The diverse cast from the entertainment industry will seek to investigate unexplained incidents that have left even science speechless.

Super Rich in Korea: This new lavish series will unravel the affluent and glamorous lives of the wealthiest Korean residents. The luxury show will be hosted by South Korean comedian Cho Se Ho, Thai rapper and K-pop idol BamBam of GOT7, and OH MY GIRL's Mimi. It's expected to drop on Netflix in April 2024.

Quarter 3 premieres of Korean reality shows 2024

The Influencer: Witness South Korean influencers come together on the same platform to fight it out against each other in this social survival series. Who's knows the influence game on social media by heart? The new unscripted series will find out.

Unknown Chefs (Working Title): Though only a little has been revealed about this culinary competition, it will see people from all walks of life competing against each other.

Quarter 4 reality show slate

Single’s Inferno Season 4: Renewed for the fourth season while Season 3 was still ongoing, the landmark Korean reality dating series will introduce a new bunch of hot and flirty singles. Isolated on a deserted island, contestants will attempt to find their perfect match in ‘paradise’, making it their only way out of ‘hell'.

Zombieverse Season 2: Though technically it doesn't work as unscripted content since its premise is fictional, Zombieverse is better summarised as a variety show instead. When a virus outbreak consumes Seoul, survivors try to find their way to safety. Season 1 came out in 2023 with a star-studded cast. Lee Si Young, Dex, Ro Hong Chul and Park Na Rae are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel as well.