The holy grail of K-pop girl groups: Yeji, Giselle, and Julie Wow Fans with Britney's Toxic cover at Gayo Daejejeon

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon, one of K-pop’s biggest year-end festivals, has finally aired after a long delay, and it did not disappoint! The 2024 festival, filmed on New Year's Eve but postponed due to the tragic Jeju Air Crash, had fans buzzing with excitement, and one performance, in particular, stole the show: a special cover of Britney Spears' iconic hit Toxic by ITZY’s Yeji, aespa’s Giselle, and Kiss of Life’s Julie. Yeji, Julie and Giselle

This temporary girl group formed just for the performance, and it was nothing short of electrifying. The trio’s chemistry and raw energy were palpable, leaving fans absolutely shook on social media. “We eating good, Julie's voice, Giselle's voice, and Yeji's charisma, wow,” one fan raved. Another commented, “Love all of them but I fear Julie is taking it with this one! I couldn’t take my eyes off her. From the voice to the dancing/stage presence!” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one fan saying, “Love this trio!” and another adding, “I really like the power of the three of them, the power of the girls is very energetic!” The comments kept flooding in: “All 3 of my biases!!!!” and “THIS IS SUCH A GAG, THEY ATE.” Clearly, this cover was a fan-favourite moment that’ll go down in Gayo Daejejeon history.

The festival, which typically airs in two parts, was split over two days this year — January 29th and 30th. The theme of the event, “Wannabe” (as in “I wanna be a star”), kicked off with a heartwarming montage of idols when they were just kids dreaming of stardom. The night also saw incredible performances from the likes of ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, and NCT 127, but the most emotional moment was undoubtedly NewJeans' return to the stage. Hosted by YoonA, the festival’s beloved MC for a decade, this year’s event also marked her final time hosting, making the occasion all the more special. What a memorable night it was!