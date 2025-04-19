Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
When is 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 releasing on Netflix? Watch the new trailer

ByShrey Banerjee
Apr 19, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Popular Netflix show Ginny & Georgia is slated to return for a third season, with Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca set to make return.

Netflix is finally moving ahead with Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia. Since its debut, the series has built a strong fanbase and was renewed for additional seasons in 2023. However, production faced delays due to the dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Now, fans have reason to rejoice— the first trailer for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 dropped on Thursday, marking the return of the popular mother-daughter drama. The first episode will slated to release in June 2025.

You can watch the trailer for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 here:

Show creator posts her reactions

Sarah Lampert, the creator of the show Ginny & Georgia, recently took to Instagram to say, "The last month we’ve been wrapping out season 3 post production overlapping with starting the season 4 writers room working both east and west coast time zones. But I’ve been trying to prioritize having a work / life balance and here it is with some of my favorite people who give fake architectural tours and pub crawls and line dances and wear cowboy hats and jump suits and make me leave my apartment cave so they can cook for me and sing to me".

She also shared glimpses of the third season on her Instagram account for avid followers of the show to see.

Who are going to be cast in Ginny & Georgia Season 3?

According to a report by What's on Netflix, Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, and Felix Mallard are looking at making a comeback in the third season of this Netflix franchise, Scott Porter, Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, and Sara Waisglass are also set to be a part of the popular show.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
