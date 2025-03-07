Lady Gaga had an ‘amazing time’ with Jenna Ortega shooting for Season 2 of Wednesday

Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has spoken for the first time about sharing the screen with Jenna Ortega in the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday. The pop icon, who joined the hit Netflix series in an undisclosed role, addressed her involvement in a recent interview while promoting her latest album. LAdy Gaga spoke about her role in the second season of Wednesday

“I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show. I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!” Gaga said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

It was first reported in November that the Oscar-winning performer had been filming in Europe for the gothic drama. However, details regarding her character and the extent of her role remain under wraps.

Wednesday, which debuted in 2022, follows the titular character, played by Jenna, as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy while honing her psychic abilities. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with other cast members including Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Christina Ricci, who starred in the 1991 Addams Family films.

Ortega has long been vocal about her admiration for Gaga, previously expressing her hopes that the singer would join the second season. At the 2023 Golden Globes, she even envisioned how the pop star could fit into the Wednesday universe.

"I'm sure Netflix would love that. I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other," Ortega had said in an interview that time.

Jenna and Gaga’s connection extends beyond the show itself. The singer’s 2011 track Bloody Mary surged in popularity after fans paired it with Ortega’s viral dance sequence from Wednesday, leading to the song’s unexpected chart success over a decade after its release.