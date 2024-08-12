Wednesday Season 2: Cast, plot, release details and everything revealed so far

The most viewed English show, Wednesday is back with its season 2. The first season premiered on November 16, 2022, and reminded people of The Addams Family they grew up watching. Jenna Ortega fit right into the mold of Wednesday and the series was an instant hit. Fans have been waiting long for its sequel as more mysteries are awaiting to be resolved by the pig-tailed goth girl. Here is everything revealed so far regarding Wednesday season 2.(@wednesdayaddams/X)

Wednesday Season 2: Release date and cast

The official page of Netflix announced in a post on the micro-blogging platform, X, that the show is in production. The announcement revealed actors joining in for the sequel and all set for the cameras rolling.

Netflix wrote in the caption’s post, “Wednesday season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION. Please give a round of double snaps to our cast—now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper!” The show is set to release sometime in 2025 given the production and post-production activities are yet to be finished.

The streaming platform also shared a short clip for season 2 where Thing delivered scripts of the sequel to trailer doors and also featured Jonna Lumely who was cast as Grandmama, as reported by Koimoi.

Percy Hynes White who played the character of Xavier Thorpe will not reprise his role. Netflix dropped him from the show when he was accused of sexual allegations which he had denied, as reported by The Independent.

What to expect from Wednesday Season 2?

The first season ended with Wednesday receiving a text from an unknown number who seemed to be her new stalker. Hence the plot might focus primarily on this new stalker. It was also observed that Wednesday had a tough relationship with her mother, Morticia Addams and the next season might explore this trope further. It will be interesting to watch Wednesday explore her powers and what more secrets are waiting to be revealed in Jericho.