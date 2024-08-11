Britney Spears slammed for seemingly throwing shade at Blake Lively with ‘updated’ version of her 2002 Versace gown

Britney Spears is facing severe backlash online for seemingly throwing shade at Blake Lively. The Toxic singer shared an “updated” version of her 2002 Versace gown, which was recently worn by the 36-year-old actress. While Lively paid tribute to Spears by wearing the iconic dress during a press event for her new film, the popstar made it clear that she likes her own version of the dress “way better.” Britney Spears slammed for seemingly throwing shade at Blake Lively after she wore the Toxic singer's iconic 2002 Versace gown at NYC premiere of It Ends With Us

Britney Spears shares ‘updated’ version of her 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively

Lively recently made headlines for wearing the famous Versace gown at the New York City premiere of her latest film, It Ends With Us. When inquired by reporters about her choice of outfit, she said, “It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!” according to People.

On Saturday, the Gimme More singer shared a video of herself on Instagram, wearing a tiny pink and blue sparkly dress, calling it the “updated version” of the Versace gown she once wore. “Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress !!! I like it way better … Shows my legs !!!” she captioned the post, which was set to the tune of Your Love by the Outfield.

Netizens slam Britney Spears for throwing shade at Blake Lively

However, Spears' post quickly started drawing heat from netizens, who called out the singer for seemingly throwing shade at Lively. The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker quickly changed the caption to “Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress !!! I'm no @blakelively but I like it … show my legs.” Despite her attempts to salvage the situation, fans continued to criticise her for being “hateful” towards someone who paid tribute to her. She has deleted the caption since then.

An X, formerly Twitter user, shared a screenshot of Spears' now-deleted caption along with the message, “Britney Spears returned to Instagram to shade Blake Lively for wearing her 2002 Versace dress at ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere. This woman is nuts!” The tweet has garnered more than 30k views so far, with other users echoing similar sentiments.

“She attacked Halsey for paying tribute & now Blake. Attacked Selena Gomez after inviting her to her flop wedding. Body shamed Xtina & her dancers. Just weird, sad & insecure. & she looks a mess too per usual,” wrote a second user. Meanwhile, a third said, “Britney needs to chill with trying to attack everyone who pays her tribute …. We are tired.”