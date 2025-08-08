Mariah Carey didn't know Katy Perry went to space: 'Where did she go?'

Katy Perry's trip to space was the talk of the town earlier this year. On April 14, Jeff Bezos gave the green light to his passion project, as Blue Origin launched its 11th human spaceflight. On board the rocket was an all-women crew comprising of Jeff’s now-wife Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and the Roar singer, People reported. Mariah Carey revealed if she would ever go to space like Katy Perry.(REUTERS)

Flight NS-31 took off from Launch Site One in West Texas, taking the women to the edge of space and bringing them back within a few minutes. However, several celebrities slammed Katy Perry’s move, calling it tasteless.

Now, singer Mariah Carey has also reacted to the singer's fun space mission. On Thursday, August 7, Carey appeared on BBC Radio's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, where host Scott Mills asked her about Katy’s intergalactic venture. Her impromptu reaction went viral in no time.

What Mariah Carey said about Katy Perry's space flight?

When Scott Mills wanted to know whether Mariah Carey ever “fancied” going to space like Katy Perry, the 56-year-old said, “Did she go to space?". When Scott confirmed the same, she added playfully, “Where did she go?” When the host failed to confirm, a crew member offered help and revealed that Perry went "just into orbit and back."

In response, Mariah Carey simply repeated the statement, “Into orbit and back?” before guessing, “She was, like, floating in the... and this is true?"

Scott Mills confirmed the statement. Seemingly shocked to hear the fact, the We Belong Together hitmaker said, “Wow. Alright Katy. I am not mad at her. That is pretty amazing.”

Mariah Carey reveals if she will go to space

Next, Scott Mills told Mariah Carey that Katy Perry “has not stopped talking” about her space mission ever since she undertook the mission. “But it happened. Would you do it?" the host asked again. To this came a boss-lady reply from Carey. "I think I have done enough,” she asserted.

Katy Perry's romance rumors

After her split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year, the California Gurls singer sparked romance rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they were spotted having dinner together. Trudeau later attended one of Katy Perry's concerts in Montreal as well.

FAQs

Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split?

Yes, they parted ways earlier this year.

Is Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau?

The two have not confirmed any romance rumors.

Is Katy Perry on tour in 2025?

Yes, her Lifetimes Tour is presently underway.