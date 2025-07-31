Watch: Justin Trudeau dances, sings along to Katy Perry at Lifetimes Tour

Justin Trudeau’s appearance at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour concert on July 30 in Montreal has sparked speculation about their relationship. The former Canadian Prime Minister's visit to the gig comes just days after he was spotted enjoying a dinner with the Roar hitmaker at Montreal’s Le Violon restaurant, TMZ reported. File photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau(AP)

Also read: Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert after their viral dinner and fans cannot keep calm: ‘This is kind of fab’

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour, sparks dating rumors

Videos and images from the city’s Bell Centre show Justin Trudeau enjoying himself at the Lifetimes Tour. The 53-year-old, dressed in a black T-shirt, was spotted singing along to Perry’s hit tracks like Roar and Firework. According to Page Six, Trudeau’s 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, was also present at the concert.

Social media users were quick to react to the clips. “justin trudeau knowing the words to katy perry’s songs meanwhile orlando bloom wanted her to retire… THE UPGRADE,” one person wrote. “The way Justin Trudeau looks at Katy Perry during her show!!! Oh he is in love!!!” another added.

Are Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dating?

The duo has not officially issued any comment on the matter. Rumors of their relationship began after photos of Trudeau and Perry’s cozy “dinner date” went viral.

However, Danny Smiles, co-owner and co-executive chef of the restaurant, told TMZ the Firework singer and Trudeau looked like they were just two friends who were enjoying a meal. The Canadian leader was also spotted walking a dog in a Montreal park with Perry.

Also read: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's 'fantastic' dinner outing: More details revealed

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s past relationships

The former Canadian Prime Minister announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023. The duo share three children- Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

Meanwhile, the California Gurls crooner ended her years-long relationship with Orlando Bloom earlier this month. They continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove.

FAQs:

1. Is Katy Perry going on tour in 2025?

Yes, she is currently on her Lifetimes Tour.

2. What happened to Justin Trudeau?

He resigned as the Prime Minister of Canada earlier this year.

3. What happened to Justin Trudeau's son?

Trudeau’s eldest son, Xavier, launched his debut R&B track Til The Nights Done in February 2025.