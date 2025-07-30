Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's 'fantastic' dinner outing: More details revealed

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recently seen dining together in Montreal, fueling speculation about a potential romance between the two following Katy's split from Orlando Bloom. Now, intimate details of their outing have surfaced on social media. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together earlier this week in Montreal.(Instagram)

More details about their outing

On Monday, the pop star, 40, stepped out for dinner with the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, at a restaurant, Le Violon, and it is being said that they had a wonderful time together.

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a representative for the restaurant told PEOPLE. The representative added that the pair met Chef Danny Smiles and made their way to the kitchen after the meal to thank the staff personally.

"They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant,” said the representative.

It is now being revealed that before the dinner outing, the Dark Horse singer and Trudeau went for a casual stroll at the park, according to TMZ.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Trudeau, 53, who wore jeans, a navy T-shirt and a cap, was all smiles as he strolled down Montreal's Mount Royal Park with Katy. The singer was seen in jeans, a white top, white flats and a sun hat that largely covered her face.

The dinner came one month after it was confirmed that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, 48, had ended their engagement.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

Earlier this month, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split through a statement. As reported by People, Katy and Orlando will now "focus on co-parenting" as their "shared priority is" their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. Katy Perry and Orlando were together for nine years.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” said their representative in the statement.

The note further read, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect."

On the other hand, Justin Trudeau separated from his former wife Sophie in 2023 after staying together for nearly 18 years.