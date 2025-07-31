Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert after their viral dinner and fans cannot keep calm: ‘This is kind of fab’

Is this the soft launch of 2025’s most unexpected couple? Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted vibing solo at American singer-songwriter Katy Perry’s Montreal concert and fans are convinced the romance rumours are real. Wearing a black T-shirt and pants, Trudeau kept a low profile in the VIP lounge, but couldn’t escape eagle-eyed concertgoers who caught him grooving to Perry’s set. Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert

“Katy Perry’s new man, Justin Trudeau already showing up for her a DAY after their first date, meanwhile, Orlando Bloom took 2 years to attend her tour. This is a HUGE upgrade,” one user wrote on X, while another joked: “Wait, is she gonna be the president of Canada now?” Fans are already shipping the potential duo hard. One more commenter joked: “Bro must be DOWN BAD if he’s willing to go to a Lifetime concert.”

So are they dating?

The excitement comes just days after TMZ broke the news that Trudeau and Perry had dinner together at Montreal’s fine-dining spot, Le Violon. The restaurant confirmed the pair spent about two hours chatting and keeping things low-key. No PDA, no selfies — just “a chill vibe,” according to communications consultant Samantha Jin.

While there's no official confirmation from either camp, and reps haven’t responded to comment requests, the clues are adding up. Perry is currently touring Canada after a recent split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom. Trudeau, who stepped down earlier this year after nearly a decade in power, announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.

Whether this is a PR stunt, a power couple in the making, or just two people enjoying dinner and a show, one thing’s for sure — people cannot look away. Safe to say Justin is absolutely having his California pop queen era.