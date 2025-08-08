Lil Tay's father breaks silence on 18-year-old rapper's OnlyFans debut: ‘I'm sure she…’

Rapper Lil Tay recently marked her jaw-dropping entry into the adult content creation. The 18-year-old raked in more than $1 million within three hours of launching her OnlyFans account. Speaking to TMZ, her father, Christopher Hope, shared his thoughts on the matter, explaining that he is unaware of any porn or full nudity on her page. He further said that he has no plans to keep an eye on what she posts online. Rapper Lil Tay debuted on OnlyFans shortly after she turned 18.(Instagram/@liltay)

Lil Tay gets support from her father after OnlyFans debut

A few days ago, Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, told her 5.8 million followers on Instagram that she had launched her account on OnlyFans moments after she turned 18.

“$1M in 3 hours... we broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record. Come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs,” she wrote alongside a screenshot that claims to indicate her earnings of $1,024,298.09 on the platform, which includes subscriptions, tips, and messages.

What Lil Tay’s father said about her OnlyFans career

Christopher, who is an attorney, told TMZ that Lil Tay is an adult and “can make her own decisions.” “I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do,” he added.

He further stated that he is very well aware that there are people who will never “approve no matter what she does.” But he does not want to judge his daughter and only has love for her.

By minting $1 million in a mere three hours, Lil Tay has broken the record of Bhad Bhabie, who earlier surpassed the mark in six hours.

Lil Tay had earlier hinted about her OnlyFans debut in a live session on Instagram, where she told her fans that she filmed the content "one minute past midnight" on her 18th birthday.

However, her latest venture has caused major issues within their family, especially a rift with her brother Jason Tian, according to Perez Hilton.

Lil Tay shot to fame through her foul-mouthed videos, while her father successfully fought a case in 2018 demanding her to stop making online content and return to Vancouver with him. At that time, she was staying with her mother, Angela Tian, in Los Angeles, Perez Hilton reported.

In 2023, she was back into the spotlight when a post on her Instagram account claimed that she and her brother had died.

Later on, she alleged that the incident was orchestrated by her father as well as a “con artist” pretending to be her manager.

