Armie Hammer admits he used to smoke ‘20 joints a day’, once got Johnny Depp ‘super stoned’

Armie Hammer is getting candid once again - and this time about his wild marijuana habits. On the July 28 episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast, the actor admitted that during his Hollywood heyday, he was smoking “upwards of, like, 15 to 20 joints a day.” His longtime friend Ashton Ramsey joked that Armie “smoked more marijuana than anyone on earth,” a claim he agreed was probably true, reported E! Online. Armie Hammer on smoking marijuana.(REUTERS)

Armie Hammer made Johnny Depp smoke joints

The Call Me By Your Name star did not mince words. He joked that he “loved poisoning people,” meaning he enjoyed getting friends so stoned that they could not even find their feet. He said, “I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where like they were like, ‘I'm so stoned I can't find my feet'.”

The actor recalled that he also made Johnny Depp smoke marijuana during the Lone Ranger press tour. Hammer shared that he got the Pirates of the Caribbean star “super stoned” before an event, prompting the latter's team to make sure they were always apart during the entire press run and were never seen together.

Armie Hammer's career resurgence

This all comes after his career took a hit in 2021, when allegations of cannibalistic fantasies and sexual misconduct derailed his acting trajectory. Hammer denied those claims and, more recently, began working again, landing roles in The Dark Knight and the upcoming western The Frontier Crucible.

As part of his renewed public presence, Hammer launched the Armie HammerTime podcast in October 2024. He has used the platform to speak openly about habit extremes, even joking about cannibalism. Now, this pot confession adds another layer to that mix of shock, self-awareness, and raw nostalgia.

