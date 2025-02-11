Armie Hammer admits to being ‘an a**hole and a d**k to women in the past, but says he didn't do anything illegal

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has admitted to mistreating women in the past but insists his actions were never illegal. In a recent interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 38-year-old actor reflected on his past behaviour, acknowledging his selfishness and disregard for others. Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has admitted mistreating women in the past

"I'm very quick to admit that I was selfish, and inconsiderate, and an a**hole, and a cad, and I used people to make me feel better," he said.

Armie, whose Hollywood career collapsed four years ago amid allegations of sexual assault, described how he pursued intense relationships before abruptly moving on.

"People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them. You make me feel amazing, so I'm going to throw everything into this, and we're going to have this whirlwind romance, and I'm going to whisk you up, and we're going to go on trips, and we're going to do all this, and then I'm going to bring you home and I'm going to go, 'Thanks so much, that was great,' and then I'm going to move on," he said.

He also admitted to "love bombing" partners—showering them with affection before quickly losing interest and seeking out someone new.

"I would go do something almost exactly the same with someone else," he said. "And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behaviour, which, by the way, I'm not angry. A--hole behaviour, there's no way around that… Does it make me a dick? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a dick. That's not illegal."

Armie also argued that his past behaviour has been "conflated… by this culture that we're in now," referencing to cancel culture. When asked whether he would work with controversial filmmaker Woody Allen, he replied, "At this point, I don't know that I'd buy into any of the cancel, we need to this and that. If I say, 'No, I would never work with Woody Allen,' then all I'm doing is saying, 'I believe in this system that cancels people.'"

Once a rising star in Hollywood with roles in The Social Network, The Lone Ranger, and Call Me by Your Name, Armie faced allegations of sexual assault and claims of having erotic cannibalistic fantasies. He has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing, maintaining that all his relationships were consensual. The Los Angeles Police Department investigated him, but no charges were filed.

On the podcast, Hammer said that facing these accusations ultimately became "the greatest thing that ever happened" to him. "It killed off all of the ego. It killed off all of the bulls**t," he said.

"It killed off all of the pretense. I spent three years and change really having to examine myself and really having to look at myself and really having to go, 'Whoosh,' to all of the external validation that I was getting. Not only did it go away, it turned into global hate," he concluded.