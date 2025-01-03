Armie Hammer is so busy he's ‘turning jobs down’ after 4 years of career decline post sexual abuse allegations

Just four years ago, Armie Hammer was accused of sexual abuse when intimate text messages of his exchange with multiple women surfaced. Now, on the podcast Your Mom’s House, the actor opens up on how his life has changed, for the better. (Also Read: Armie Hammer’s mom's shocking gift to him on his 38th birthday following cannibalism scandal) Armie Hammer was accused of rape by a woman.(REUTERS)

What Armie said

“The worm is turning, it takes time. It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got f*cked.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging,” said Armie.

“My dance card’s getting pretty full. That first job that I turned down after four years of this s*it, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had," the actor added, claiming that he now has so many jobs that he's been turning some down. He has three films, a show, and a podcast in the pipeline as of now.

Through his podcast The Armie HammerTime Podcast, he aims to have “uncomfortable conversations” “authentically," and on his own terms. He's ready to be vulnerable publicaly given what he went through in the last four years in order to grow by facing the things that scare him.

Armie claims that whatever surfaced four years ago was weaponised against him, but he “subconsciously wanted to get caught” because he never subscribed to the perception that him, his wife, and kids are like “the Ralph Lauren family,” with “the perfect life and the perfect house.” In fact, he admitted he doesn't feel like a human, but like an “alien” or a “creature.”

Armie's sexual abuse case

Armie's downfall began in early 2021 when intimate text messages surfaced, leading to accusations from multiple women, including a serious claim of rape from a woman.

Although Hammer maintained that his relationships were consensual and admitted to being emotionally abusive, he faced considerable backlash. In 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney chose not to pursue charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

Now, Armie is poised to make his return to the big screen with the upcoming Western film, Frontier Crucible. Directed by Travis Mills and produced by Dallas Sonnier, Frontier Crucible is set against the backdrop of 1870s Arizona, where an ex-soldier teams up with outlaws and a woman with her injured spouse to survive the unforgiving frontier.