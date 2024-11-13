Armie Hammer’s mom's shocking gift to him on his 38th birthday following cannibalism scandal

Armie Hammer’s mother reportedly paid for the actor’s vasectomy on his 38th birthday in August. Armie and his mom, Dru Hammer, talked about the unusual gift when Dru appeared on Monday’s episode of The Armie HammerTime podcast. Armie Hammer’s mom's shocking gift to him on his 38th birthday (The Armie HammerTime Podcast/YouTube)

“So I call Armie and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I don’t know, maybe money, whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy,'” Dru said.

Armie Hammer opens up

Armie, who was exiled from Hollywood following allegations of cannibalism and sexual assault, said he did not hesitate to get a vasectomy. “He was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna do this?’ I’m like, ‘I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go,’” the actor said of the doctor.

“They try to talk you out of it. I’m like, ‘You’re not going to talk me out of it. I’m done. I’m good,'” he added.

Armie said that after his conversation with the doctor, he had to tell the receptionist that his mother would be paying for the surgical procedure.

“The receptionist was like, ‘Are you gonna be putting this on insurance?'” he said. “I go, ‘Actually, I don’t have insurance.’ She goes, ‘What?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I haven’t had insurance for years.’ She was like, ‘Oh, OK. Are you going to be putting it on a credit card?’ And I go, ‘My credit cards won’t cover this. My mother’s going to be calling you and she’s going to be paying for it.’”

“And she was looking down and she goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present,'” Armie added. “You could tell she was hearing something and like [thinks], ‘I’ve never heard… what are you talking about?’ So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday.”

Dru, who is religious, said she wishes Armie would not have sex outside of marriage. “But that isn’t gonna happen,” she said. “So I know there are these young girls that would love to have Armie Hammer’s baby.”

Referencing the public downfall, Armie replied, “Maybe when I had money, they would.”

Dru defended her son on the podcast, saying he has been “completely exonerated” in the case. “My son was not criminally wrong,’” Dru said. “If there was a smidgen of things that were wrong that you did, as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you —pardon the pun,” she said.