Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Florida boy, 14, beats and sexually assaults 91-year-old woman after breaking into her home: ‘Unimaginable violence’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 12, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Marion County Sheriff's Office said that the victim was was “beaten and sexually battered by the suspect,” Jesse Stone.

A Florida boy, 14, has been accused of breaking into a 91-year-old woman's home and sexually assaulting her at night. He was subsequently arrested.

Jesse Stone, 14, beats and sexually assaults 91-year-old woman after breaking into her home (Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Jesse Stone, 14, beats and sexually assaults 91-year-old woman after breaking into her home (Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

According to a Facebook post by Marion County Sheriff's Office, on June 9, around midnight, the “victim was awakened to find a person sneaking through her home. In a cruel act of violence, she was beaten and sexually battered by the suspect.” Jesse Stone was later arrested after forensic investigators identified him through DNA evidence. Stone later admitted to “unlawfully entering the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her.”

The attack took place near the town of Reddick, which is a small town some 90 miles northwest of Orlando.

‘Unimaginable violence’

Sheriff Woods said, according to the post, “I told everyone last week that we would find the person responsible, and we have. I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure. This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement. The Reddick community has shown its resilience and support for us and their community through all of this. I also want to thank all of the citizens that sent in tips and leads in this case. It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

After being arrested, Stone was delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice. While he initially pleaded not guilty, he later changed his plea before Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon. He was charged as an adult with one count each of sexual assault by someone under 18 years toward a victim over the age of 12 and burglary of a dwelling with battery, The Mirror reported. Stone is due back in court to be sentenced on December 19.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //