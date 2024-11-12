Florida boy, 14, beats and sexually assaults 91-year-old woman after breaking into her home: ‘Unimaginable violence’

A Florida boy, 14, has been accused of breaking into a 91-year-old woman's home and sexually assaulting her at night. He was subsequently arrested. Jesse Stone, 14, beats and sexually assaults 91-year-old woman after breaking into her home (Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

According to a Facebook post by Marion County Sheriff's Office, on June 9, around midnight, the “victim was awakened to find a person sneaking through her home. In a cruel act of violence, she was beaten and sexually battered by the suspect.” Jesse Stone was later arrested after forensic investigators identified him through DNA evidence. Stone later admitted to “unlawfully entering the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her.”

The attack took place near the town of Reddick, which is a small town some 90 miles northwest of Orlando.

‘Unimaginable violence’

Sheriff Woods said, according to the post, “I told everyone last week that we would find the person responsible, and we have. I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure. This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement. The Reddick community has shown its resilience and support for us and their community through all of this. I also want to thank all of the citizens that sent in tips and leads in this case. It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

After being arrested, Stone was delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice. While he initially pleaded not guilty, he later changed his plea before Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon. He was charged as an adult with one count each of sexual assault by someone under 18 years toward a victim over the age of 12 and burglary of a dwelling with battery, The Mirror reported. Stone is due back in court to be sentenced on December 19.