Armie Hammer to make Hollywood comeback from cannibalism claims with Frontier Crucible

Armie Hammer is poised to make his return to the big screen with the upcoming Western film, Frontier Crucible. This comeback comes after a turbulent period in the actor's life, marked by a series of sexual misconduct allegations that significantly impacted his Hollywood career.

Directed by Travis Mills and produced by Dallas Sonnier, Frontier Crucible promises to be an intriguing entry in the genre, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sonnier expressed his excitement about collaborating with Hammer, stating, "I've built a career producing masculine indie movies... And, now, I'm pumped to work with Armie Hammer on Frontier Crucible."

The film is set against the backdrop of 1870s Arizona, where an ex-soldier teams up with outlaws and a woman with her injured spouse to survive the unforgiving frontier.

Hammer, who teased his involvement on Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos, is stepping back into the spotlight after a personal and professional crisis.

His downfall began in early 2021 when intimate text messages surfaced, leading to accusations from multiple women, including a serious claim of rape from a woman named Effie. He was also accused of cannibalism.

Although Hammer maintained that his relationships were consensual and admitted to being emotionally abusive, he faced considerable backlash.

In 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney chose not to pursue charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

As Hammer embarks on this new chapter, Frontier Crucible also features an impressive cast, including Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, Zane Holtz, Mary Stickley, and Eddie Spears.

The film is set to start production in Arizona this November under Sonnier's Bonfire Legend banner, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his film comeback, Hammer has recently launched a podcast titled The Armie HammerTime Podcast to re-engage with audiences on multiple platforms.